The Bear (TV series)

Checking in with The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach
After years of steady work in film and on shows like Girls, The Punisher, and The Dropout, his kitchen confidential is a yes-chef smash.
The Bear beefs up with season 2 renewal
Jeremy Allen White's restaurant drama will return to FX on Hulu.
Jeremy Allen White worked in the kitchen of a Michelin star restaurant to train for The Bear
"The chef there... let me cook on the line during busy nights. It was pretty incredible that they let me in," White tells EW.