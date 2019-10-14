Top Navigation
Home
Chevron Right
The Batman
Chevron Right
The Batman
The Batman
Most Recent
'The Batman,' 'The Flash,' and 'Shazam 2' all get new release dates
The Batman,
The Flash
, and
Shazam 2
all get new release dates
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' production put on hold due to coronavirus
Robert Pattinson's
The Batman
production put on hold due to coronavirus
'The Batman' director reveals first new Batmobile photos
The Batman
director reveals first new Batmobile photos
Ben Affleck says friend warned against doing 'The Batman': 'You'll drink yourself to death'
Ben Affleck says friend warned against doing
The Batman
: 'You'll drink yourself to death'
Robert Pattinson suits up in first look at 'The Batman'
Robert Pattinson suits up in first look at Matt Reeves' The Batman
The Batman
Everything we know about 'The Batman' so far
Everything we know about
The Batman
so far
More The Batman
'The Batman' director Matt Reeves confirms Colin Farrell cast as Penguin
The Batman
director Matt Reeves confirms Colin Farrell cast as Penguin
Robert Pattinson says he'll do 'art-house porn' if his Batman doesn't tickle your fancy
Robert Pattinson says he'll do 'art-house porn' if his Batman doesn't tickle your fancy
Someone get on the phone with A24 immediately.
'The Batman' casts Peter Sarsgaard in mystery role
The Batman
casts Peter Sarsgaard in mystery role
Robert Pattinson spent first day of 'The Lighthouse' shoot naked and 'losing my mind'
Robert Pattinson spent first day of The Lighthouse shoot naked and 'losing my mind'
Colin Farrell in talks to play Penguin in 'The Batman' reboot
Colin Farrell in talks to play Penguin in The Batman reboot
The Batman
reboot
Robert Pattinson says Willem Dafoe's voice in 'The Lighthouse' inspired his Batman voice
Robert Pattinson says Willem Dafoe's voice in
The Lighthouse
inspired his Batman voice
Halle Berry welcomes 'extremely bad ass' Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman
Paul Dano cast as The Riddler in The Batman reboot
Jonah Hill reportedly no longer in talks to play the villain in
The Batman
Michelle Pfeiffer has one specific bit of advice for new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz
Anne Hathaway reacts to Zoe Kravitz landing Catwoman role
Aquaman
star Jason Momoa 'freakin' stoked' his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz is the new Catwoman
All The Batman
'The Batman' casts Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman
The Batman
casts Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman
Movies
//
October 14, 2019
Jonah Hill, Jeffrey Wright in talks for major 'Batman' roles: Reports
Jonah Hill, Jeffrey Wright in talks for major
Batman
roles: Reports
Movies
//
September 23, 2019
Robert Pattinson was chasing Batman for longer than anyone knew
Movies // September 03, 2019
Robert Pattinson was chasing Batman for longer than anyone knew
Movies
//
September 03, 2019
Robert Pattinson moving forward as new Batman star
Movies // May 31, 2019
Robert Pattinson moving forward as new Batman star
Movies
//
May 31, 2019
We have some ideas about who should play the new Batman
We have some ideas about who should play the new Batman
Movies
//
February 15, 2019
'The Batman,' 'Suicide Squad' sequel, 'The Witches' get release dates
The Batman
,
Suicide Squad
sequel,
The Witches
get release dates
Movies
//
June 19, 2019
Matt Reeves clarifies that solo Batman film 'will be part of the DC universe'
Movies // August 24, 2017
Matt Reeves clarifies that solo Batman film 'will be part of the DC universe'
Movies
//
August 24, 2017
Matt Reeves' Batman film 'not part of the extended universe'
Movies // August 23, 2017
Matt Reeves' Batman film 'not part of the extended universe'
Movies
//
August 23, 2017
Casey Affleck discusses brother Ben's Batman future
Casey Affleck discusses brother Ben's Batman future
Movies
//
August 16, 2017
Joe Manganiello addresses Deathstroke uncertainty in 'The Batman'
Joe Manganiello addresses Deathstroke uncertainty in
The Batman
Movies
//
July 29, 2017
'Batman' director Matt Reeves isn't using Ben Affleck's script
Batman
director Matt Reeves isn’t using Ben Affleck’s script
Movies
//
July 13, 2017
J.K. Simmons has a 'very, very small part' in 'Justice League'
J.K. Simmons says he has a 'very, very small part' in
Justice League
Movies
//
March 17, 2017
Ben Affleck's rehab stint didn't affect 'Batman' involvement, source says
Ben Affleck's rehab stint didn't affect his
Batman
involvement, source says
Movies
//
March 14, 2017
Matt Reeves officially set to direct 'The Batman'
The Batman
officially sets Matt Reeves as director
Movies
//
February 23, 2017
'The Batman' Matt Reeves in talks to take over as director
Matt Reeves in talks to take over
Batman
directing duties from Ben Affleck
Movies
//
February 10, 2017
Ben Affleck no longer directing 'The Batman'
Ben Affleck no longer directing
The Batman
Movies
//
February 18, 2020
