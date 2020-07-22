Top Navigation
The Band Perry
The Band Perry
The Band Perry release new single 'Comeback Kid'
"'Comeback Kid' is the story of anybody who’s walked through a challenging moment and come out on the other side of it, landing on their feet," Kimberly Perry tells EW
Read More
Next
The Band Perry's 'Live Forever' selected as USA's 2016 Olympic song
Read More
Next
Charlie Puth, Seal, and The Band Perry will perform during 'Miss Universe'
Read More
Next
EW FEST VIDEO: The Band Perry offers sneak peek at new album
Read More
Next
CMT Music Awards 2014: The winners list
Read More
Next
CMA Awards: Best and Worst of the Broadcast
Read More
Next
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry engaged
Read More
Next
CMA nominations 2013: Snubs and surprises
Read More
Next
ACM Awards: Best and worst of the broadcast
Read More
Next
CMA Awards: Best and worst of the broadcast
Read More
Next
CMA Awards preview -- Who will win?
Read More
Next
The Band Perry are still fixated on dying young on new single 'Better Dig Two'
Read More
Next
Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney: 2012 CMT Music Awards best and worst
