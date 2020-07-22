The Bachelorette: Meredith

Most Recent

Bachelorette Meredith and Ian break up

Bachelorette Meredith and Ian break up

The pair end their relationship after a year, adding one more black mark to the show's poor track record
Read More
Ian, who said he wouldn't propose, did!

Ian, who said he wouldn't propose, did!

And for Meredith, who said all along that she wanted the proposal, it was a fairy-tale ending, says Jennifer Armstrong
Read More
Meredith is down to two

Meredith is down to two

She said buh-bye to Chad, and even though Ian won't propose on the show, she kept him! -- oh, and Matthew too -- says Jennifer Armstrong
Read More
Meredith goes all the way... all the way home

Meredith goes all the way... all the way home

She travels from Texas to New York -- and back to Texas with mixed results, says Jennifer Armstrong
Read More
Meredith really digs first dates

Meredith really digs first dates

The Bachelorette seems to frolick and kiss in just about every one-on-one meeting. Hmm... sound familiar? asks Karyn L. Barr
Read More
Meredith asked for an extra rose

Meredith asked for an extra rose

But even though SHE couldn't narrow it down to six, Jennifer Armstrong has already decided on the One
Read More

More The Bachelorette: Meredith

Meredith doesn't go for baby talk

Meredith doesn't go for baby talk

But she does, inexplicably, go for a guy who gave her cheesy pink slippers, says Karyn L. Barr
Read More
Boy, do these men have marriage fever!

Boy, do these men have marriage fever!

And ticking biological clocks? Why, it's a complete role reversal, says Jennifer Armstrong
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com