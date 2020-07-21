The most shocking ''Bachelorette'' finale ever
Jen wisely chooses being alone over a couple of ill-fitting suitors
''The Bachelorette'': The men return for more abuse
On the reunion show, Stu and Josh battle to be lamest bachelor, while Andrew Firestone ends with a whimper
''The Bachelorette'': Jen's intimacy issues
The three fantasy dates seem to be overnight failures, and our gal sends her bath toy down the drain
''The Bachelorette'': The guys' family secrets
While visiting the bachelors' home towns, Jen seems irritated when the focus shifts off her, and she sends the show's most charming prince on his way
''The Bachelorette'': The Frenchman surrenders!
Jen makes the guys write love letters, and the show gives everyone the runaround
''The Bachelorette'': The princess kisses a frog
Jen seems to have already given up on finding a prince in this dating pool. Maybe what she's looking for is right under her feet.