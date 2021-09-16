The Bachelor

This romantic reality competition series follows a gaggle of women vying for the Bachelor's heart — and a wedding proposal. Will you accept this rose?

Matt James reflects on his 'frustrating' season of The Bachelor: 'It wasn't the right audience'
The opportunity to focus on diversity was "lost because everyone was afraid and sitting on their hands," James says.
The Bachelor turns 20: A 'journey' down memory lane
Two decades ago today, ABC took a gamble on a man-seeking-wife reality show called The Bachelor. EW's resident Bachelor freak Kristen Baldwin looks back on her favorite moments.
The Bachelor season finale recap: 'I don't think you're my person'
There were no winners on this season of 'The Bachelor' ... but Clayton was the biggest loser of all.
The Bachelor recap: 'Wrong f---ing answer'
Clayton's conversations with Gabby and Rachel — after the infamous "I was intimate with both of you" rose ceremony — do not go well.
The Bachelor Fantasy Suites recap: No more 'I love yous'
Clayton's week of overnight dates ends in disaster.
The Bachelor: The Women Tell All recap: Liars and yellers
When the women weren't yelling over each other, they were yelling at Shanae.
The Bachelor hometown dates recap: Proceed with caution
Susie, Gabby, Serene, and Rachel all bring the Bachelor home to meet the folks.
Colton Underwood finally gets that engagement! The former Bachelor star is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
The star, who came out in 2021, has given out his final rose.
The Bachelor hometowns preview: Gabby's grandpa thinks Clayton is 'full of s---'
The Bachelor recap: Retail therapy
The Bachelor recap: Ready or not?
The Bachelor recap: Sorry not sorry
The Bachelor recap: Playing the field

This week on 'The Bachelor,' Clayton and his potential wives head to Texas, where a football-themed group date ends with Shanae making an unwanted interception.

5 very important facts about new Bachelor Clayton Echard
TV // September 16, 2021
Bachelor nation stars react to Chris Harrison's exit: 'End of an era'
TV // June 08, 2021
Chris Harrison on Bachelor exit: 'I've had a truly incredible run'
Reality // June 08, 2021
It's official: Chris Harrison's Bachelor journey is over
TV // June 08, 2021
Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert reveal how much they were offered to be the Bachelor
TV // May 27, 2021
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood comes out as gay
TV // April 14, 2021
The Bachelor: After the Final Rose recap: Uncomfortable conversations
Reality // March 15, 2021
The Bachelor season finale recap (part 1): Doubt, doubt, let it all out
Reality // March 15, 2021
Chris Harrison will not host The Bachelorette
Reality // March 13, 2021
The Bachelor recap: Suite and sour
Reality // March 08, 2021
GMA's Michael Strahan calls Bachelor host Chris Harrison's apology a 'surface response'
TV // March 04, 2021
The Bachelor: The Women Tell All recap: All apologies
Reality // March 01, 2021
Bachelor producers blast fans harassing Rachel Lindsay with 'racist' online bullying
Reality // March 01, 2021
The Bachelor: Emmanuel Acho to replace Chris Harrison at After the Final Rose
TV // February 27, 2021
The Bachelor recap: Home is where the part is
Recaps // February 22, 2021
Bachelor Matt James breaks silence on Chris Harrison, Rachael Kirkconnell: 'Incredibly disappointing'
TV // February 22, 2021
Rachel Lindsay on whether Chris Harrison should be fired: 'Let's see what happens'
TV // February 16, 2021
The Bachelor recap: Deep cuts
Recaps // February 15, 2021
Bachelor host Chris Harrison says he's 'stepping aside' temporarily after 'excusing historical racism'
Reality // February 13, 2021
Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell apologizes for 'offensive and racist' actions
Reality // February 11, 2021
Chris Harrison apologizes for defending Bachelor contestant in interview that 'perpetuates racism'
TV // February 10, 2021
The Bachelor recap: Bowling for drama
Recaps // February 08, 2021
The Bachelor recap: Toxic waste
Reality // February 01, 2021
The Bachelor recap: Gossip girl
Reality // January 25, 2021
The Bachelor preview: Katie comes at the Queen, does not miss
TV // January 22, 2021
