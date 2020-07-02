The Bachelor: Jesse

Jesse and Jessica: Are they 2-gether 4-ever?
And did Tara totally freak out off camera? And the really important question: Do we care? asks Mandi Bierly
It's down to 2 -- and we've got 10 questions
Wouldn't you love to see Trish as the next Bachelorette? No? Well, Mandi Bierly has 10 MORE questions for ya, then
He kept the slutty one -- again!
Even though Jesse is still clueless, the show is back on track, says Mandi Bierly
The ''Bachelor'' spy answers five burning questions
Jenny S. tells EW.com why she didn't rat on Trish and how she made Jesse cry
Why ''The Bachelor's'' Jesse Palmer scores big points with EW
We break down how this Giants' quarterback plays into our hearts
How'd this ''Bachelor'' go from best to boring?
Well, Jesse's not opening up to us, the dates are lame, and Trish isn't the villain she's supposed to be, says Mandi Bierly