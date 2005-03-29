The Bachelor: Charlie

''The Bachelor'': Sarah B. gets some kind of ring
Charlie seems to have given his heart to the Texas nurse, but is there any real romance left in the dating franchise?Read More
Charlie will choose on live ''Bachelor'' finale
Unlike in past seasons, where the decision has been taped and kept under wraps for months, O'Connell will present his final rose in real time on MondayRead More
''The Bachelor'': The other women stomp Sarah W.
After nearly an hour of relentless attacks, you could almost feel sorry for the self-proclaimed beautyRead More
''The Bachelor'': A loss for the beautiful people
Now that hilarious egomaniac Sarah W. is gone, is there any reason to still watch?Read More
''The Bachelor'': Falling in love with the folks
Just when it seems like everyone on this season is completely irredeemable, the women's families come to the rescueRead More
''The Bachelor'': As if feminism never happened
The more Charlie acts like an insensitive slob, the more the women seem to want himRead More