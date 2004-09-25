''The Bachelor'': The fisherman reels one in
Though the editing made us think Byron was hooked on Tanya, there was something about MaryRead More
''The Bachelor'': Byron meets his victims
On the reunion and clip episode, the kookiest women get a chance to explain themselves, and Byron dodges a few more bulletsRead More
''The Bachelor'': The show's cheatin' heart
Both Byron and the producers dump on Cynthia; meanwhile, Mary is still haunted by the ghost of BobRead More
''The Bachelor'': Cheresse is chaste off the show
On the fantasy-date episode, three of the women spend the night with ByronRead More
''The Bachelor'': How to lose a guy in two episodes
Jealous Jayne continues her meltdown, forcing Byron to put her out of her miseryRead More
''The Bachelor'': Slumber-party mayhem
Sweet Jayne has a major meltdown, so Byron naturally says goodbye to KrystaRead More