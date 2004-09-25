The Bachelor: Byron

''The Bachelor'': The fisherman reels one in

Though the editing made us think Byron was hooked on Tanya, there was something about Mary
''The Bachelor'': Byron meets his victims

On the reunion and clip episode, the kookiest women get a chance to explain themselves, and Byron dodges a few more bullets
''The Bachelor'': The show's cheatin' heart

Both Byron and the producers dump on Cynthia; meanwhile, Mary is still haunted by the ghost of Bob
''The Bachelor'': Cheresse is chaste off the show

On the fantasy-date episode, three of the women spend the night with Byron
''The Bachelor'': How to lose a guy in two episodes

Jealous Jayne continues her meltdown, forcing Byron to put her out of her misery
''The Bachelor'': Slumber-party mayhem

Sweet Jayne has a major meltdown, so Byron naturally says goodbye to Krysta
''The Bachelor'': A Bob reject moves in

Krysta skinny-dips, but the arrival of two former bachelorettes is the real shocker
''The Bachelor'': Shacking up, stepping out

After Byron moves into the bachelorette pad, Leina says aloha, and Krysta and Andrea tiptoe toward the edge
Meet the women of ''The Bachelor''

Article // September 25, 2004
''The Bachelor'': The first cut is the deepest

Article // September 24, 2004
ABC shakes up ''Bachelor'' with new twists

Article // August 24, 2004
