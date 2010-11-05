The Apprentice

Most Recent

Former 'Apprentice' contestant suing President-elect Trump for defamation

Former Apprentice contestant suing President-elect Trump for defamation

Read More
Donald Trump uses 'Apprentice' catchphrase to end press conference

Donald Trump ends first press conference in 6 months with Apprentice catchphrase

Read More
Omarosa Manigault joining Donald Trump's White House: report

Omarosa joining Donald Trump's White House: report

The former contestant on 'The Apprentice' is expected to be hired by the President-elect, the Associated Press reported, with a focus working on public engagement.
Read More
Mark Burnett addresses 'Apprentice' Trump tape rumors

Mark Burnett addresses Donald Trump Apprentice tape rumors

Read More
Donald Trump fired 'Apprentice' contestant over 'locker room' talk

Donald Trump fired Apprentice contestant over locker room talk

Read More
NBC: Donald Trump will 'never' return to 'Apprentice'

NBC: Donald Trump will never return to Apprentice

Read More

More The Apprentice

Donald Trump slams former 'Apprentice' contestants after criticism

Donald Trump slams former 'Apprentice' contestants who spoke out against him

Read More
Explaining 15 seasons of awful 'Apprentice' team names

Explaining 15 seasons of awful 'Apprentice' team names

Read More
''The Apprentice'': Mutiny in the Boardroom

''The Apprentice'': Mutiny in the Boardroom

Read More
The Apprentice finale's low ratings: Why didn't people watch?

The Apprentice finale's low ratings: Why didn't people watch?

Read More
Could Donald Trump be president?

Could Donald Trump be president?

Read More
Donald Trump talks Obama's birth certificate release

Donald Trump talks Obama's birth certificate release

Read More

Donald Trump on De Niro's remarks: 'I like his acting ... [but] we're not dealing with Albert Einstein'

All The Apprentice

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 8

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 8

Article // November 05, 2010
Read More
Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 7

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 7

Article // October 29, 2010
Read More
Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 6

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 6

Article // October 22, 2010
Read More
Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 5

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 5

Article // October 15, 2010
Read More
'Celebrity Apprentice' exclusive: La Toya Jackson, Mark McGrath, and Star Jones in next cast

'Celebrity Apprentice' exclusive: La Toya Jackson, Mark McGrath, and Star Jones in next cast

Article // October 12, 2010
Read More
Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 4

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 4

Article // October 08, 2010
Read More
Donald Trump for president in 2012?

Donald Trump for president in 2012?

Article // October 05, 2010
Read More
Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 3

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 3

Article // October 01, 2010
Read More
Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 2

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 2

Article // September 24, 2010
Read More
Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 1

Ivanka Trump blogs 'The Apprentice': Episode 1

Article // September 17, 2010
Read More
'The Apprentice' premieres tonight: Donald Trump says to prepare for 'the best boardrooms we've ever done'

'The Apprentice' premieres tonight: Donald Trump says to prepare for 'the best boardrooms we've ever done'

Article // September 16, 2010
Read More
Fall TV preview: The Apprentice

Fall TV preview: The Apprentice

Article // September 10, 2010
Read More
The Hollywood Insider: 'The Apprentice' to return

The Hollywood Insider: 'The Apprentice' to return

Article // March 26, 2010
Read More
'Celeb Apprentice': Casting call!

'Celeb Apprentice': Casting call!

Article // April 09, 2008
Read More
The lessons learned from ''Celebrity Apprentice''

The lessons learned from ''Celebrity Apprentice''

Article // March 21, 2008
Read More
The celebrities of ''The Apprentice''

The celebrities of ''The Apprentice''

Article // January 04, 2008
Read More
''Apprentice'' start date shifted — again

''Apprentice'' start date shifted — again

Article // December 21, 2007
Read More
''Apprentice'' debut gets pushed back

''Apprentice'' debut gets pushed back

Article // December 21, 2007
Read More
Can ''The Apprentice'' make a comeback?

Can ''The Apprentice'' make a comeback?

Article // July 13, 2007
Read More
The ''Apprentice'' finale: In a way, we all lose

The ''Apprentice'' finale: In a way, we all lose

Article // April 23, 2007
Read More
''The Apprentice'': An episode without end

''The Apprentice'': An episode without end

Article // April 16, 2007
Read More
''The Apprentice'': A shocking task

''The Apprentice'': A shocking task

Article // April 09, 2007
Read More
''The Apprentice'': The end of the affair

''The Apprentice'': The end of the affair

Article // April 02, 2007
Read More
''The Apprentice'': Tips for the contestants

''The Apprentice'': Tips for the contestants

Article // March 26, 2007
Read More
''The Apprentice'': They can't shoot straight

''The Apprentice'': They can't shoot straight

Article // March 19, 2007
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com