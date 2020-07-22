The Angry Birds Movie 2

Most Recent

Birds and pigs go all 007 in final 'Angry Birds Movie 2' trailer

Birds and pigs go all 007 in final Angry Birds Movie 2 trailer

Read More
Meet Sterling K. Brown's piggy 'Q from James Bond' in 'Angry Birds Movie 2'

Like 'Q from James Bond' but a pig! Meet Sterling K. Brown's Garry in Angry Birds Movie 2

Read More
'The Angry Birds Movie 2' trailer unites pigs and birds against a new enemy

Exclusive: The Angry Birds Movie 2 trailer unites pigs and birds against a new enemy

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com