The Amazing Race
Share
The Amazing Race
Phil Keoghan hosts the globe-trotting adventure series.
Most Recent
Phil Keoghan speaks out on when 'Amazing Race' filming will resume
Phil Keoghan speaks out on when filming will resume on
The Amazing Race
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' finale recap: The sacred feminine for the win
The Amazing Race
finale recap: The sacred feminine for the win
Read More
Next
What to Watch on Wednesday: One reality all-star team will win $1,000,000 on 'The Amazing Race'
What to Watch on Wednesday: One reality all-star team will win $1,000,000 on
The Amazing Race
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Boats and trains and bikes, oh my'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Boats and trains and bikes, oh my'
Read More
Next
What to Watch on Wednesday: Kevin Costner is back at the ranch in season 2 of 'Yellowstone'
What to Watch on Wednesday: Kevin Costner is back at the ranch in season 2 of
Yellowstone
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'A bromance in Broatia'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'A bromance in Broatia'
Read More
Next
More The Amazing Race
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'You really stirred the pot, Phil!'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'You really stirred the pot, Phil!'
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: I peed myself just watching you
The Amazing Race
recap: I peed myself just watching you
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Uganda be kidding me'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Uganda be kidding me'
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: A very picky polar bear
The Amazing Race
recap: A very picky polar bear
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: Are you my drama mama?
The Amazing Race
recap: Are you my drama mama?
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: There's an elephant in the race
'The Amazing Race' recap: There's an elephant in the race
Read More
Next
The Amazing Race
premiere recap: If the shoe fits, eat it
Close
Close
Previous
The Amazing Race
winners on how they turned their
Big Brother
eviction into a Happily Ever After
The Amazing Race
finale recap: 'It's Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure'
The Amazing Race
finale sneak peek: It's a nail-biter, says Phil Keoghan
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'The First Rule of Amazing Race Club'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'All's Fair in Love and War'
Next
All The Amazing Race
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'The Claws Are Out'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'The Claws Are Out'
Recaps
//
February 07, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Gotta Put Your Sole Into It'
Recaps // January 24, 2018
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Gotta Put Your Sole Into It'
Recaps
//
January 24, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'It's Gonna Be a Fragrant Day'
Recaps // January 18, 2018
The Amazing Race
recap: 'It's Gonna Be a Fragrant Day'
Recaps
//
January 18, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'You're the Best French Fry Ever'
Recaps // January 11, 2018
The Amazing Race
recap: 'You're the Best French Fry Ever'
Recaps
//
January 11, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' premiere recap: 'You're a Champion, Prove It'
Recaps // January 04, 2018
The Amazing Race
recap: 'You're a Champion, Prove It'
Recaps
//
January 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' heads to Iceland in season 30 sneak peek
TV // January 02, 2018
The Amazing Race
heads to Iceland in season 30 sneak peek
TV
//
January 02, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' winners on how two strangers used strategy to win $1 million
TV // June 02, 2017
The Amazing Race
winners on how two strangers used strategy to net $1 million
TV
//
June 02, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' finale recap: 'We're Going to Victory Lane'
Recaps // June 02, 2017
The Amazing Race
finale recap: 'We're Going to Victory Lane'
Recaps
//
June 02, 2017
Read More
Next
'Amazing Race' finale clip sees remaining teams battling at Wrigley Field
TV // June 01, 2017
Amazing Race
finale sneak peek sees remaining teams battling at Wrigley Field
TV
//
June 01, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'As Easy as Stacking Cups'
Recaps // June 17, 2020
The Amazing Race
recap: 'As Easy as Stacking Cups'
Recaps
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'I Thought We Were Playing It Nice'/'Riding a Bike Is Like Riding a Bike'
Recaps // May 18, 2017
The Amazing Race
recap: 'I Thought We Were Playing It Nice'/'Riding a Bike Is Like Riding a Bike'
Recaps
//
May 18, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Good Job, Donkey'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Good Job, Donkey'
Recaps
//
May 11, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Have Fun and Get It Done'
Recaps // May 04, 2017
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Have Fun and Get It Done'
Recaps
//
May 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Double U-Turn Ahead'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Double U-Turn Ahead'
Recaps
//
April 28, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Another One Bites the Dust' and 'Have Faith in Me, Broski'
Recaps // April 20, 2017
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Another One Bites the Dust' and 'Have Faith in Me, Broski'
Recaps
//
April 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Bucket List Type Stuff'
Recaps // April 13, 2017
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Bucket List Type Stuff'
Recaps
//
April 13, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Scared Spitless'
The Amazing Race
recap: 'Scared Spitless'
Recaps
//
April 07, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'We're Coming For You, Phil!"
Recaps // March 31, 2017
The Amazing Race
premiere recap: 'We're Coming For You, Phil!'
Recaps
//
March 31, 2017
Read More
Next
CBS moves 'Training Day' to Saturday, 'The Amazing Race' fills Thursday slot
TV // March 10, 2017
CBS moves
Training Day
to Saturday,
The Amazing Race
fills Thursday slot
TV
//
March 10, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'The Only First That Matters'
Article // May 13, 2016
The Amazing Race recap: The Only First That Matters
Article
//
May 13, 2016
Read More
Next
'Amazing Race' finalists pushed to the edge in exclusive finale clip
Article // May 12, 2016
Amazing Race finalists are pushed to the edge in finale clip
Article
//
May 12, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'That's Money, Honey'
The Amazing Race recap: That's Money, Honey
Article
//
May 06, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Monkey Dance
The Amazing Race recap: Monkey Dance
Article
//
April 30, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'Salt That Sand'
The Amazing Race recap: Salt That Sand
Article
//
April 23, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Amazing Race' recap: 'I Have a Wedgie and a Half'
Article // April 16, 2016
The Amazing Race recap: I Have a Wedgie and a Half
Article
//
April 16, 2016
Read More
Next
