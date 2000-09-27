The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

Most Recent

A comic by a Pulitzer winner? Take a peek

A comic by a Pulitzer winner? Take a peek

Michael Chabon unveils the tale of the Escapist -- the superhero created by his own characters in ''Kavalier & Clay''
Read More
''Hours'' director Daldry gets ''Kavalier & Clay'' job

''Hours'' director Daldry gets ''Kavalier & Clay'' job

The adaptation of Michael Chabon's comic-book history novel will mark the second Pulitzer-winner-to-film translation for the director
Read More
It Movies

It Movies

Read More
Gaseous 'Clay'

Gaseous 'Clay'

An Online Guide to Deciphering Michael Chabon's Comic Marvel
Read More
Wonder Boy: Michael Chabon

Wonder Boy: Michael Chabon

Kavalier & Clay's Chabon racks up new deals for movies, books, and comics.
Read More
Authors Michael Chabon and David Auburn talk Pulitzer

Authors Michael Chabon and David Auburn talk Pulitzer

Two Prize winners revel in the moment
Read More

More The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

Between The Lines

Between The Lines

The inside scoop on the book world
Read More
Book Review: 'The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay'

Book Review: 'The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay'

Read More

All The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier&Clay

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier&Clay

Article // September 27, 2000
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com