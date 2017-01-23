Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Affair
Chevron Right
The Affair
Share
The Affair
Two marriages collide when a tragedy brings an affair to light; the Showtime original series stars Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney.
Most Recent
'The Affair' EP Sarah Treem responds to Ruth Wilson exit controversy: 'I tried to protect her'
The Affair
EP Sarah Treem responds to Ruth Wilson exit controversy: 'I tried to protect her'
Read More
Next
'The Affair' alum Jennifer Esposito 'just didn't love' the show's finale
The Affair
alum Jennifer Esposito wasn't a fan of show's finale: 'It went a direction I just didn't love'
Read More
Next
Ruth Wilson reportedly left 'The Affair' over hostile work environment, frustration with unnecessary nudity
Ruth Wilson reportedly left
The Affair
over hostile work environment, frustration with unnecessary nudity
Read More
Next
The end of 'The Affair': Maura Tierney and creator Sarah Treem look back at 5 seasons
The end of
The Affair
: Maura Tierney and creator Sarah Treem look back at 5 seasons of the Showtime drama
Read More
Next
Anna Paquin teases what's to come on the final season of 'The Affair'
Anna Paquin teases what's to come on the final season of
The Affair
Read More
Next
Noah seeks redemption in 'The Affair' season 5 trailer
Noah seeks redemption in
The Affair
season 5 trailer
Read More
Next
More The Affair
'The Affair' final season trailer thinks 'it's not too late' for Noah and Helen
The Affair
final season trailer thinks 'it's not too late' for Noah and Helen
Read More
Next
'The Affair' star Dominic West didn’t know about wage gap with Ruth Wilson
The
Affair
's Dominic West didn’t know about wage gap with Ruth Wilson
Wilson's comments 'woke me up to the issue,' West says.
Read More
Next
'True Blood' alum Anna Paquin joining 'The Affair' as Alison's daughter for final season
True Blood
alum Anna Paquin joining
The Affair
as Alison's daughter for final season
Read More
Next
Joshua Jackson may not return for the final season of 'The Affair'
Joshua Jackson may not return for the final season of
The Affair
Read More
Next
Ruth Wilson says she's 'not allowed' to discuss leaving 'The Affair'
Ruth Wilson says she's 'not allowed' to discuss leaving
The Affair;
Showtime responds
Read More
Next
'The Affair' renewed for fifth and final season
The Affair
renewed for fifth and final season
Read More
Next
The Affair
season 4 premiere recap: There are some earth-shattering reveals
Sometimes the shoe does, in fact, drop
Close
Close
Previous
The Affair:
Noah can't let Helen go in tantalizing season 4 trailer
Watch an intriguing teaser for the new season of
The Affair
The Affair
season 4 teaser wants to 'change the narrative'
The Affair
finale recap: Episode 10
Brendan Fraser:
The Affair
matters in the age of alternative facts
Next
All The Affair
'The Affair' recap: Episode 9
The Affair
recap: Episode 9
Recaps
//
January 23, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Episode 8
The Affair
recap: Episode 8
Recaps
//
January 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Episode 7
The Affair
recap: The Furkat came back (and we thought he was a goner)
Recaps
//
January 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Solloways Just Can't Help Themselves
The Affair
recap: Solloways Just Can't Help Themselves
Recaps
//
January 01, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Fire, Oceans, and Babies
The Affair
recap: Fire, Oceans, and Babies
Recaps
//
December 20, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Episode 4
The Affair recap: Season 3, Episode 4
Article
//
December 12, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Episode 3
The Affair recap: Season 3, Episode 3
Article
//
December 05, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Can you go home again?
The Affair recap: Season 3, Episode 2
Article
//
November 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair' season 3 premiere recap: Episode 1
The Affair premiere recap: Season 3, Episode 1
Article
//
November 21, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair' season 3 premiere is on YouTube
The Affair season 3 premiere is on YouTube
Article
//
November 11, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair': Get an extended look at what's coming in season 3
The Affair video previews season 3
Article
//
October 14, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair': Everyone's fighting in the dramatic season 3 trailer
The Affair releases season 3 trailer
Article
//
October 07, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: 'The Affair': Maura Tierney reveals season 3 time jump
The Affair: Maura Tierney reveals season 3 time jump
Article
//
August 11, 2016
Read More
Next
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Behind the scenes of 'Affair' fashion with Maura Tierney
The Affair: Maura Tierney takes EW behind the scenes of the Showtime series' costume closet
Article
//
January 25, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: The Truth Could Set Noah Free (Or Not)
The Affair season 2 finale recap
Article
//
December 21, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' season 2: EW review
The Affair season 2 EW review: How did Scotty die? And what's killing the show?
Article
//
December 21, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Truth and Consequences
The Affair recap: Truth and Consequences
Article
//
December 13, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Daddy Issues
The Affair recap: Daddy Issues
Article
//
December 06, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Shelter from the storm
The Affair season 2 recap: Episode 9
Article
//
November 30, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: The Importance of Being Earnest (Schiffbaum)
The Affair season 2 recap: Episode 8
Article
//
November 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Give thanks this isn't your Thanksgiving
The Affair recap: Give thanks this isn't your Thanksgiving
Article
//
November 16, 2015
Read More
Next
TV Jukebox: 6 songs to remember from TV this week
TV Jukebox: 6 songs to remember from TV this week
Article
//
February 12, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: It's not psychosomatic
The Affair season 2 recap: Episode 6
Article
//
November 09, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: Don't judge a girl by her novelization
The Affair season 2 recap: Episode 5
Article
//
November 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Affair' recap: She changed the locks and got locked up
The Affair season 2 recap: Episode 4
Article
//
October 26, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.