The Adventures of Tintin

Most Recent

'Tintin': 'Hobbit' director Peter Jackson reports for duty ASAP

'Tintin': 'Hobbit' director Peter Jackson reports for duty ASAP

Read More
Steven Spielberg talks 'Tintin' sequel

Steven Spielberg talks 'Tintin' sequel

Read More
The Adventures of Tintin

The Adventures of Tintin

Read More
Steven Spielberg's 'Adventures of Tintin' box office solid in Europe

Steven Spielberg's 'Adventures of Tintin' box office solid in Europe

Read More
Daniel Craig, Jamie Bell, and Steven Spielberg attend A-list 'Tintin' premiere in London

Daniel Craig, Jamie Bell, and Steven Spielberg attend A-list 'Tintin' premiere in London

Read More
'Tintin' trailer: Hello, Haddock!

'Tintin' trailer: Hello, Haddock!

Read More

More The Adventures of Tintin

'Mission: Impossible 4,' 'War Horse,' 'Tintin' release dates moved up

'Mission: Impossible 4,' 'War Horse,' 'Tintin' release dates moved up

Read More
Can Martin Scorsese save 3-D?

Can Martin Scorsese save 3-D?

Read More

All The Adventures of Tintin

Steven Spielberg brings 'Tintin' and 'War Horse' to theaters

Steven Spielberg brings 'Tintin' and 'War Horse' to theaters

Article // August 12, 2011
Read More
Steven Spielberg's 'Adventures of Tintin' trailer: Watch it here!

Steven Spielberg's 'Adventures of Tintin' trailer: Watch it here!

Article // July 11, 2011
Read More
Adventures of Tintin trailer

Adventures of Tintin trailer

Article // May 17, 2011
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com