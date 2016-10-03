Top Navigation
Home
Chevron Right
The Accountant (2016)
Chevron Right
The Accountant (2016)
The Accountant (2016)
Most Recent
John Mayer theorizes that 'The Accountant' is a Batman origin story
John Mayer theorizes that
The Accountant
is a Batman origin story
Ben Affleck’s ‘The Accountant’ is getting a sequel
Ben Affleck’s
The Accountant
is getting a sequel
Box Office: 'The Accountant' Stacks $24.7 Million for No. 1 Debut
Weekend box office: The Accountant stacks $24.7 million at number one
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' lands at No. 2, 'Christine,' 'Certain Women' solid in limited release
‘The Accountant’ director on the genre-bending thriller
The Accountant director on Ben Affleck movie
Critical Mass: Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' doesn't add up
EW Critical Mass: The Accountant movie reviews
Box office preview: Ben Affleck chases No. 1 with 'The Accountant'
The Accountant box office predictions: Ben Affleck chases top spot
More The Accountant (2016)
'The Accountant': EW review
The Accountant: EW review
'The Accountant': Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick fling jokes during Q&A
The Accountant: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick fling jokes during live Q&A
Ben Affleck got pretty upset about the Patriots' loss
Ben Affleck reacts to New England Patriots loss to Buffalo Bills
Article
//
October 03, 2016
'The Accountant': Ben Affleck on the role you didn't see coming
The Accountant: Ben Affleck on the role you didn't see coming
Article
//
August 13, 2016
Ben Affleck is a math genius with a secret in 'The Accountant' trailer
The Accountant trailer: Ben Affleck is a math genius with a criminal secret
Article
//
July 28, 2016
