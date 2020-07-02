Most Recent
Feedback: 'True Blood'
Readers respond to HBO's vampire series, ''The A-Team,'' and Charlie Sheen Read More
Rebuilding 'The A-Team'
Bradley Cooper, Liam Neeson, and Co. help give the hit '80s-TV show a big-screen makeover Read More
Who would get cast in the ''A-Team'' movie?
A film version of the '80s action show is currently being scripted Read More
More The A-Team
Get ready for ''The A-Team: The Movie''
Yes, Mr. T will likely have a cameo in Fox's big-screen version of the 1980s action series
A Real Kick In the 'A'
NBC, in need of heroes to save it from TV's dungeon, called The A-Team into action Jan. 23, 1983.
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.