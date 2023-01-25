That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 106 of That ‘90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Bob Pinciotti is back! Here's a first look at Don Stark's return on That '90s Show

"As soon as the clothes came on, and the wig came on, and the sideburns, and the jewelry, everything just kind of snapped. It was great. It was seamless."