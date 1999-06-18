That '70s Show

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Wilmer Valderrama attends The Hollywood Reporter's Raising Our Voices, presented by Walmart, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on April 20, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter); PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Mila Kunis attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Four Good Days" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Topher Grace attends 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 02, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Actress Laura Prepon visits the SiriusXM studios on July 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633452g) Ashton Kutcher 'Jobs' film screening, New York, America - 07 Aug 2013