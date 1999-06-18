That '70s Show stars to return for Netflix spin-off That '90s Show
Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and more will reprise their roles in the upcoming comedy series.
Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson on '70s Show reunion chances
The two former castmates have reteamed to play brothers in Netflix's 'The Ranch'
''That '70s Show'' will live on, without Topher Grace
He'll be gone next year, and Ashton Kutcher will appear only occasionally
Stupid Questions
this week with...Alyson Hannigan
Next season could be the last for ''That '70s Show''
Topher Grace says an idea for the season finale is in the works