That '70s Show stars to return for Netflix spin-off That '90s Show
Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and more will reprise their roles in the upcoming comedy series.
Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson on '70s Show reunion chances
The two former castmates have reteamed to play brothers in Netflix's 'The Ranch'
That 70s Show: Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama reunion
''That '70s Show'' will live on, without Topher Grace
He'll be gone next year, and Ashton Kutcher will appear only occasionally
Stupid Questions
this week with...Alyson Hannigan
Next season could be the last for ''That '70s Show''
Topher Grace says an idea for the season finale is in the works
Topher Grace re-ups on '''70s'' through 2005
He'll finally make an Ashton Kutcher-sized salary
Ashton Kutcher reups with ''That '70s Show''
He keeps his day job, with a raise to about $200,000 per episode
''That '70s Show'' celebrates 100 episodes
Get ready for ''That '80s Show''!
Undeclared; That 70's Show
That '70s Show
''That '70s Show'' faces 1980

Fox deals with a two season renewal on the sitcom set in 1978

Topher Grace finds success
Article // June 18, 1999
That '70s Show
Article // September 18, 1998
Fall TV preview: 'That 70's Show'
Article // September 11, 1998
