What does disappointing 'Dark Fate' box office mean for 'Terminator's future?
Will
Terminator
be back? What
Dark Fate
's disappointing box office means for the franchise's future
'Terminator: Dark Fate' falls short of expectations with $29 million opening
Terminator: Dark Fate
falls short of expectations, still wins weekend with $29 million opening
'Terminator: Dark Fate' star Natalia Reyes on being proud of Dani's future, film's diversity
Terminator: Dark Fate
breakout Natalia Reyes on being proud of Dani's future, film's diversity
New Terminator Gabriel Luna is living out his childhood dream with 'Dark Fate'
New Terminator Gabriel Luna is living out his childhood dream with
Dark Fate
At least 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is bad in a funny way
At least
Terminator: Dark Fate
is bad in a funny way
Linda Hamilton returns for a goofy, pointless franchise extension.
'Terminator: Dark Fate' first reactions from surprise fan screenings
Terminator: Dark Fate
first reactions from surprise fan screenings
'Terminator' stars Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis on their 'hot and heavy' bond
Terminator: Dark Fate
stars Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis on their 'hot and heavy' bond
Linda Hamilton kicks butt in action-packed 'Terminator: Dark Fate' trailer
Linda Hamilton kicks butt in action-packed
Terminator: Dark Fate
trailer
Linda Hamilton on the badass women of 'Terminator: Dark Fate': 'We fortified each other'
Linda Hamilton on the badass women of
Terminator: Dark Fate
: 'We fortified each other'
Edward Furlong to return as John Connor for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'
Edward Furlong to return as John Connor for
Terminator: Dark Fate
Arnold Schwarzenegger on why he's back for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'
Arnold Schwarzenegger on why he's back for
Terminator: Dark Fate
: 'I'm addicted to Terminator'
Linda Hamilton on reuniting with Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'
Linda Hamilton on reuniting with Arnold Schwarzenegger for
Terminator: Dark Fate
Terminator: Dark Fate
director Tim Miller breaks down the new Terminators
Linda Hamilton on why the post-
Terminator 2
films haven’t worked
Linda Hamilton explains why she's finally back for
Terminator: Dark Fate
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton reunite for first
Terminator: Dark Fate
trailer
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton tease action-packed
Terminator: Dark Fate
at CinemaCon
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back in new
Terminator: Dark Fate
photos
First look at 'Terminator' sequel proves the future is female
Terminator
sequel first look proves the future is female
Movies
//
April 04, 2019
'Black Mirror' star Mackenzie Davis in talks to join 'Terminator' reboot
Mackenzie Davis in talks to join
Terminator
reboot
Movies
//
April 04, 2019
New 'Terminator' movie sets July 2019 release date
New
Terminator
movie sets July 2019 release date
Movies
//
April 04, 2019
James Cameron reveals Linda Hamilton will return for next 'Terminator' movie
James Cameron reveals Linda Hamilton will return for next
Terminator
movie
Movies
//
September 20, 2017
