Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Most Recent

''T3'' DVD set for election boost

''T3'' DVD set for election boost

The ''Rise of the Machines'' DVD comes out a month after its star will be on the ballot in California's recall election
Read More
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Read More
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Read More
Go behind the scenes of ''Terminator 3''

Go behind the scenes of ''Terminator 3''

Here's how action hero/potential political candidate Arnold Schwarzenegger is going after the popular vote with ''Rise of the Machines''
Read More
Will summer see the return of the R-rated blockbuster?

Will summer see the return of the R-rated blockbuster?

With ''The Matrix Reloaded'' and ''T3'' set to make a killing, violence, strong language, and sexual content are coming back to a theater near you
Read More
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Read More

More Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Schwarzenegger is treated for ''T3'' injury

Schwarzenegger is treated for ''T3'' injury

The 55-year-old waited until the shoot was finished before undergoing surgery on his damaged shoulder
Read More
Why we can't wait to see ''Terminator 3''

Why we can't wait to see ''Terminator 3''

Get advance word on the most promising movies of early 2003
Read More
Meet ''Terminator 3'''s hot new star

Meet ''Terminator 3'''s hot new star

Read More
The secrets of ''Terminator 3''

The secrets of ''Terminator 3''

Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Return to 'Terminator'?

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Return to 'Terminator'?

Read More
Is Arnold worth $30 million?

Is Arnold worth $30 million?

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com