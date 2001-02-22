Temptation Island

Temptation Island sneak preview: It's been one day, and everyone's already a mess
In this exclusive first look at season 2, host Mark L. Walberg grills the four couples about why they've come to 'Temptation Island'
Temptation Island is coming back! Read EW's 2001 take on the iconic reality hit
That's Just Wrong!
How TV Made Our Flesh Crawl This Week
Here are the season-ending sleaze awards
Sex, betrayal, and romantic despair -- Dalton Ross presents his second annual Tempties Trophies!
The bikini bimbos go on their boring dates
Alas, all the volcanoes and waterfalls in the background remind Dalton Ross of National Geographic, not Lap-Dance Weekly
The gals get naughty to even the score
In return, says Dalton Ross, their boyfriends realize that if you're gonna play, you're gonna pay
Sex and despair as the bonfire burns
Shannon leaves the land of denial and Edmundo worries about the dudes ''working his chick,'' according to Dalton Ross
Body shots and new hotties enliven the drama
But Dalton Ross wonders why the great moments of sleaze are interrupted by... a tug of war contest?
The hot new couple spices up the dating pool
The playas come out, and their gals are peeved
Tony says No, but Edmundo goes for the grope
Heavy drinking leads to steamy lap dances
Meet the new dysfunctional couples

This season's stars are so ridiculous that you can get hooked on watching them, says Dalton Ross

Here's EW.com's ''Temptation Island'' episode guide
Article // February 22, 2001
Will a hot kiss cause a ''Temptation Island'' breakup?
Article // February 21, 2001
''Temptation Island'' gets EW's critics hot and bothered
Article // February 21, 2001
Website Review: temptationislandsucks.com
Article // February 16, 2001
TV Review: 'Temptation Island' and 'The Mole'
Article // February 09, 2001
Temptation Island
Article // February 07, 2001
Taheed and Ytossie get booted from ''Temptation Island''
Article // February 02, 2001
Mandy does body shots on ''Temptation Island''
Article // January 29, 2001
Havin' A Cheat Wave
Article // January 26, 2001
Who is the most annoying couple on ''Temptation Island''?
Article // January 19, 2001
''Temptation Island'''s producer answers EW's burning questions
Article // January 18, 2001
''Temptation Island'' is less than alluring
Article // January 12, 2001
Britney Spears will star in her first feature film
Article // January 10, 2001
