Temptation Island sneak preview: It's been one day, and everyone's already a mess
In this exclusive first look at season 2, host Mark L. Walberg grills the four couples about why they've come to 'Temptation Island'
That's Just Wrong!
How TV Made Our Flesh Crawl This Week
Here are the season-ending sleaze awards
Sex, betrayal, and romantic despair -- Dalton Ross presents his second annual Tempties Trophies!
The bikini bimbos go on their boring dates
Alas, all the volcanoes and waterfalls in the background remind Dalton Ross of National Geographic, not Lap-Dance Weekly
The gals get naughty to even the score
In return, says Dalton Ross, their boyfriends realize that if you're gonna play, you're gonna pay