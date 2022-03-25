Tyler Posey is back on set in exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from Teen Wolf The Movie
EW has a glimpse into production in a familiar Teen Wolf location.
Dylan O'Brien shares why he's not going to be part of Teen Wolf the Movie
"I hope it f--king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."
Teen Wolf The Movie reveals cast, including Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed
No, Dylan O'Brien isn't on the list… yet.
Tyler Posey reveals what he's most excited for in the Teen Wolf movie
There'll be at least one big difference when the actor returns to Beacon Hills.
Teen Wolf to return with a movie on Paramount+
Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is onboard for the Paramount+ movie and discussions with the stars to return are under way.