Teen Wolf: The Movie

In this Paramount+ follow-up, an adult Scott McCall must gather his pack to save Beacon Hills from yet another supernatural threat.

Most Recent

Teen Wolf The Movie adds Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and ... Derek Hale's son?
Tyler Posey is back on set in exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from Teen Wolf The Movie
EW has a glimpse into production in a familiar Teen Wolf location.
Dylan O'Brien shares why he's not going to be part of Teen Wolf the Movie
"I hope it f--king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."
Teen Wolf The Movie reveals cast, including Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed
No, Dylan O'Brien isn't on the list… yet.
Tyler Posey reveals what he's most excited for in the Teen Wolf movie
There'll be at least one big difference when the actor returns to Beacon Hills.
Teen Wolf to return with a movie on Paramount+
Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is onboard for the Paramount+ movie and discussions with the stars to return are under way.
Advertisement

All Teen Wolf: The Movie

Teen Wolf The Movie adds Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and ... Derek Hale's son?
Movies // March 25, 2022
Tyler Posey is back on set in exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from Teen Wolf The Movie
TV // March 21, 2022
Dylan O'Brien shares why he's not going to be part of Teen Wolf the Movie
Movies // March 09, 2022
Teen Wolf The Movie reveals cast, including Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed
Movies // February 15, 2022
Tyler Posey reveals what he's most excited for in the Teen Wolf movie
TV // October 07, 2021
Teen Wolf to return with a movie on Paramount+
TV // September 24, 2021
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com