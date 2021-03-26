Ted Lasso (TV Series)

Jason Sudeikis reveals origin of his famed SNL dance and why he did it again on Ted Lasso
The Emmy nominee has been entertaining people with his Running Man for decades.
'Ted Lasso' star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally abusive relationship'
Ted Lasso star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally abusive relationship'
Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham talks to EW's 'The Awardist' podcast about her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on 'Ted Lasso.'
Ted Lasso review: Season 2 is sweeter, weirder, and almost as funny
The Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis expands the world of AFC Richmond and takes a few creative risks along the way.
Juno Temple's tips for binge-watching Ted Lasso season 1
The actress reveals her five must-watch episodes from the Apple TV+ comedy.
Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster reveals his favorite season 1 episodes
"If there's nothing else you want to watch this show for, watch it for Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas," says Dunster. "He is gold."
Ted Lasso star Jeremy Swift shares the best season 1 episodes to binge
Though he admits he's not a football fan, the actor says the finale is "extraordinary."