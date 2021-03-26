Ted Lasso (TV Series)

Jason Sudeikis reveals origin of his famed 'SNL' dance and why he did it again on 'Ted Lasso'

The Emmy nominee has been entertaining people with his Running Man for decades.
'Ted Lasso' star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally abusive relationship'

Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham talks to EW's 'The Awardist' podcast about her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on 'Ted Lasso.'
'Ted Lasso' season 2 is sweeter, weirder, and almost as funny

The Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis expands the world of AFC Richmond and takes a few creative risks along the way.
Juno Temple's tips for binge-watching 'Ted Lasso' season 1

The actress reveals her five must-watch episodes from the Apple TV+ comedy.
'Ted Lasso' star Phil Dunster reveals his favorite season 1 episodes

"If there's nothing else you want to watch this show for, watch it for Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas," says Dunster. "He is gold."
'Ted Lasso' star Jeremy Swift shares the best season 1 episodes to binge

Though he admits he's not a football fan, the actor says the finale is "extraordinary."
Nick Mohammed's guide to watching 'Ted Lasso'

"Nate the Great" shares his favorite episodes from season 1.
Is 'Ted Lasso' really going to end after just three seasons? Jason Sudeikis weighs in

The Saturday Night Live alum has repeatedly said the Apple TV+ comedy series will conclude after season 3.
AFC Richmond's newest team member talks falling in love with 'Ted Lasso'

Watch first look at Ted Lasso's surprise SAG Awards pep talk

