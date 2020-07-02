'Taxi Driver' score gets stylish first vinyl release
The 40th anniversary edition also come with liner notes written by Martin Scorsese.
Martin Scorsese: Taxi Driver will screen at Tribeca
To celebrate the film's 40th anniversary, Scorsese, stars Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, and writer Paul Schrader will reunite
5 best (and 3 worst) DVDs of 2011
Praise for new editions of old classics, including of ''Star Wars,'' ''Taxi Driver,'' and ''Blow Out.'' New films like ''Big Mommas'' and ''Justin Bieber: Never Say Never'' didn't fare so well
Talkin' to Me?
Martin Scorsese on the "Taxi Driver" soundtrack