Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver Tribeca Film Festival screening
'Taxi Driver' score gets stylish first vinyl release
The 40th anniversary edition also come with liner notes written by Martin Scorsese.
Martin Scorsese: Taxi Driver will screen at Tribeca
To celebrate the film's 40th anniversary, Scorsese, stars Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, and writer Paul Schrader will reunite
5 best (and 3 worst) DVDs of 2011
Praise for new editions of old classics, including of ''Star Wars,'' ''Taxi Driver,'' and ''Blow Out.'' New films like ''Big Mommas'' and ''Justin Bieber: Never Say Never'' didn't fare so well
Taxi Driver Collector's Edition
Talkin' to Me?
Martin Scorsese on the "Taxi Driver" soundtrack
''Taxi Driver'' returns
The Martin Scorsese film stages a comeback
''Taxi Driver'' won at Cannes in 1976
The controversy of that decision is revisited
Taxi Driver
