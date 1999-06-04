Tarzan

Most Recent

David Yates to direct Tarzan

David Yates to direct Tarzan

Read More
Tarzan

Tarzan

Read More
'Tarzan'

'Tarzan'

'Tarzan'
Read More
Lucy Lawless on swinging from ''Xena'' to ''Tarzan''

Lucy Lawless on swinging from ''Xena'' to ''Tarzan''

The former ''Warrior Princess'' star says she's happy to put down her sword to watch over Travis Fimmel on the WB's new series
Read More
Tarzan

Tarzan

With its dazzling high-tech Tarzan, Disney takes to the jungle and swings rings around live-action efforts of the past.
Read More
Tarzan

Tarzan

Read More

More Tarzan

The merchandise wars

The merchandise wars

''Star Wars,'' ''Wild Wild West,'' ''Tarzan'' and ''Austin Powers'' all face off in the toy aisle this summer
Read More
''Tarzan'' changes the face of animation

''Tarzan'' changes the face of animation

With new breakthrough called ''Deep Canvas'', the latest Disney feature film gets a technological polish
Read More
Nathan Lane inspires the voice of ''Tarzan''

Nathan Lane inspires the voice of ''Tarzan''

Read More
Tarzan

Tarzan

Read More
'Tarzan''s death scene has kids breaking into tears

'Tarzan''s death scene has kids breaking into tears

Read More
''Tarzan'' swings online

''Tarzan'' swings online

Read More

All Tarzan

'N Sync swings de-vine-ly on the new 'Tarzan' soundtrack

'N Sync swings de-vine-ly on the new 'Tarzan' soundtrack

Article // June 04, 1999
Read More
Tarzan

Tarzan

Article // May 21, 1999
Read More
Tarzan

Tarzan

Article // April 19, 1999
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com