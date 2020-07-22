Talk Soup

Most Recent

'Talk Soup': Past hosts discuss the E! series' legacy

Talk Soup: Hal Sparks, John Henson, Aisha Tyler on The Soup legacy

John Henson, Hal Sparks, and Aisha Tyler talk the show's ups and downs as 'The Soup' says goodbye
Read More
Hal Sparks dumps ''Talk Soup'' after just one year

Hal Sparks dumps ''Talk Soup'' after just one year

The cable host dishes about his dream job and making a B movie with Billy Bob Thornton
Read More
Tom Green is a hit with MTV viewers

Tom Green is a hit with MTV viewers

Bruce Fretts says Green isn't the only non-network joker doing fresh summer comedy.
Read More
Talk Scoop

Talk Scoop

Dustin Hoffman has played many memorable roles, but his appearance on "Talk Soup" last Wednesday marked the first time he co-starred with chair-throwing pimps
Read More
"Talk Soup"'s newest host

"Talk Soup"'s newest host

John Henson steps in for Greg Kinnear on E!'s snarky show
Read More
'Talk Soup' sound bites

'Talk Soup' sound bites

Greg Kinnear hosts the snarky E! series
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com