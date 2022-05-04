Jonathan Young responds to accusations he was not treating women well on Survivor
"Man, I hate that they felt that way," he says. "Because whenever I got a chance to talk about them, I would give them praise."
Romeo Escobar reveals reaction from family that found out he was gay on Survivor
The third-place finisher also says he almost gave away his immunity and went to the fire-making challenge instead.
Lindsay Dolashewich explains why she changed her Survivor winner vote
The fifth place finisher also calls Jonathan out for being a misogynist on the island and reveals she fake cried as part of her strategy.
Mike Turner says final Survivor Tribal Council was like 'falling off a cliff'
"It's like you're falling off a cliff, and you see the last little vine and you go to grab it," he says. "But there's grease on that vine... and before you know it, you slip and you fall off the mountain."
Maryanne Oketch was 'an emotional wreck crying every day' after winning Survivor
The newly minted winner had some difficulty adjusting back to normal life, but also reveals how the show landed her a new boyfriend.
Survivor 42 finale recap: A legend is born
She came. She saw. She laughed. She cried. She won.