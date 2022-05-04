Survivor

Strangers starve themselves on an island for our amusement in the hopes of winning a million dollars, as host Jeff Probst implores them to "DIG DEEP!"

Jonathan Young responds to accusations he was not treating women well on Survivor
"Man, I hate that they felt that way," he says. "Because whenever I got a chance to talk about them, I would give them praise."
Romeo Escobar reveals reaction from family that found out he was gay on Survivor
The third-place finisher also says he almost gave away his immunity and went to the fire-making challenge instead.
Lindsay Dolashewich explains why she changed her Survivor winner vote
The fifth place finisher also calls Jonathan out for being a misogynist on the island and reveals she fake cried as part of her strategy.
Mike Turner says final Survivor Tribal Council was like 'falling off a cliff'
"It's like you're falling off a cliff, and you see the last little vine and you go to grab it," he says. "But there's grease on that vine... and before you know it, you slip and you fall off the mountain."
Maryanne Oketch was 'an emotional wreck crying every day' after winning Survivor
The newly minted winner had some difficulty adjusting back to normal life, but also reveals how the show landed her a new boyfriend.
Survivor 42 finale recap: A legend is born
She came. She saw. She laughed. She cried. She won.
More Survivor

And the Survivor 42 winner is...
Five players entered the Survivor finale thunderdome, but only one exited a winner.
The Survivor 42 final five speak!
Mike, Maryanne, Romeo, Jonathan, and Lindsay tell EW all about their first 23 days in the game.
Jeff Probst says future Survivor winner reveals and after-shows will happen on location in Fiji
The Survivor 42 jury speaks!
Omar Zaheer reveals unseen idol nullifier that led to his Survivor demise
Watch an unaired Survivor 42 limbo competition
Survivor 42 recap: Maryanne takes command

Dismissed by her tribe mates as an afterthought, Maryanne transformed into a one-woman wrecking crew and pulled off the move of the season.

All Survivor

Survivor 42 recap: Omar is running the game
Recaps // May 04, 2022
Rocksroy Bailey reacts to super-emotional Survivor Tribal Council
TV // April 28, 2022
Tori Meehan weighs on that intense Survivor Tribal Council
TV // April 28, 2022
Watch Romeo come out as gay to his entire tribe in Survivor deleted scene
TV // April 28, 2022
Survivor 42 recap: Drea and Maryanne take a stand
Recaps // April 27, 2022
Chanelle Howell says she was 'vilified' on Survivor 42
TV // April 21, 2022
Survivor 42 merged tribe name meaning revealed in deleted scene
TV // April 21, 2022
Survivor 42 recap: Paying for the sins of the past
Recaps // April 20, 2022
Survivor 42 recap: The hour(glass) is at hand
Recaps // April 13, 2022
Daniel Strunk explains his 'catastrophically wrong' Survivor Tribal Council meltdown
TV // April 07, 2022
Survivor 42 recap: Stop picking on Maryanne!
Recaps // April 06, 2022
Swati Goel explains why she told everyone they're her 'No. 1' and that Boston Rob mix-up on Survivor
TV // March 31, 2022
Survivor 42 recap: The mess gets even messier
Recaps // March 30, 2022
Jenny Kim reacts to 'being carried away' during that Survivor challenge
TV // March 24, 2022
Jeff Probst explains why he stopped a Survivor challenge for first time ever
TV // March 24, 2022
Survivor 42 recap: Hai and Daniel play a game of chicken
Recaps // March 23, 2022
Marya Sherron explains why she did not bury the necklace on Survivor 42
TV // March 17, 2022
Survivor 42 recap: You gotta protect the balls
TV // March 16, 2022
Survivor 42 premiere recap: This is now a Maryanne stan account
Recaps // March 09, 2022
Zach Wurtenberger on how it all went so wrong so fast on Survivor 42
TV // March 09, 2022
Jackson Fox reacts to being pulled from Survivor 42
TV // March 09, 2022
Survivor 42 cast plays a round of 'Would You Rather'
TV // March 09, 2022
Survivor 42 reveals first twist of the game
TV // March 08, 2022
Survivor 42 cast members pitch new twist ideas for the show
TV // March 03, 2022
Survivor 42 contestant shows off terrifying yellow legal pad
TV // March 01, 2022
