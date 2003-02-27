Survivor: The Amazon

''Survivor'''s Jenna and Heidi pose for Playboy
The jackpot winner and her peanut-butter-lovin' pal began disrobing right after May's season finale
CBS bars ''Survivor'''s Jenna from posing for PETA
The network bites back at PETA, saying the ad would violate her ''contractual obligations''
The best season ever is now over
While our man Jeff Probst jet-skiied his way from the Amazon (right!), the rest of the final ep was a bit of a letdown, but still Dalton Ross wonders how any season can live up to this one
Jenna wins ''Survivor: The Amazon''
She and runner-up Matt praise also-ran Rob's play
Rumble In The Jungle
Examining the Odds and Oddities Among the Final Contenders on 'Survivor: The Amazon'
The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire (Really!)
Heidi proves she's not so hot, as the Survivors do their best to torch the rainforest, and Dalton Ross risks being burned, with another prediction of who'll win
Know who'll win ''Survivor''? Check out our odds
EW takes a look at the last contestants standing -- and what could win or lose them the money
Another episode, another shocking ouster
The pretty young things ate maggots! Gross!
Animal attacks, civil war, twist ending? All here!
Again with the hot babes washing each other?!?!
The ''Amazon'' women are the real men

In the newly combined Jacare tribe, the gals are holding all the power -- and it's not so attractive for either sex, says Dalton Ross

