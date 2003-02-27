''Survivor'''s Jenna and Heidi pose for Playboy
The jackpot winner and her peanut-butter-lovin' pal began disrobing right after May's season finale
CBS bars ''Survivor'''s Jenna from posing for PETA
The network bites back at PETA, saying the ad would violate her ''contractual obligations''
The best season ever is now over
While our man Jeff Probst jet-skiied his way from the Amazon (right!), the rest of the final ep was a bit of a letdown, but still Dalton Ross wonders how any season can live up to this one
Jenna wins ''Survivor: The Amazon''
She and runner-up Matt praise also-ran Rob's play
Rumble In The Jungle
Examining the Odds and Oddities Among the Final Contenders on 'Survivor: The Amazon'