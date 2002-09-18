Survivor: Thailand

Most Recent

''Thailand'''s end is -- in reality -- no shocker

''Thailand'''s end is -- in reality -- no shocker

Who didn't know that Brian was gonna take home the million, asks Dalton Ross, as the season ends as predictably as he predicted it would
Read More
Brian's calling the shots on the island

Brian's calling the shots on the island

And now that Ted's gone, it looks like the soft-porn star/car salesman is planning on a showdown with love-to-hate-him good ole boy Clay, says Dalton Ross
Read More
Clay gets to the matter of the bottom

Clay gets to the matter of the bottom

Little Clay is butt fixated, says Dalton Ross, Big Ted is now Medium Ted, and -- oh, yeah -- Penny's gone
Read More
The Bachelor; Survivor: Thailand; The Real World: Las Vegas

The Bachelor; Survivor: Thailand; The Real World: Las Vegas

When did reality TV get so boring? Ken Tucker trashes the snoozy, sleazy conventions of The Bachelor, Survivor, and The Real World.
Read More
Is that the ugliest immunity necklace ever?

Is that the ugliest immunity necklace ever?

Plus, Dalton Ross observes that Ken was too much of a threat, the new tribe name is just silly, and Brian's wife ruined his chances by bragging about Fiji
Read More
Survivor: Thailand

Survivor: Thailand

Read More

More Survivor: Thailand

The episode where nothing happened?

The episode where nothing happened?

Erin gets tossed -- But otherwise, nothing really happened in this weak episode of a weak season, says Dalton Ross
Read More
A field guide to TV's psycho blondes

A field guide to TV's psycho blondes

From ''The Real World'' to ''Survivor'' see how some of your favorite characters went off their rocker
Read More
''Survivor: Thailand'''s Brian Heidik's soft-core past

''Survivor: Thailand'''s Brian Heidik's soft-core past

Read More
Sook Jai says buh-bye to Shii Ann

Sook Jai says buh-bye to Shii Ann

Read More
Skateboard dude Robb got his wish: He's goin' home

Skateboard dude Robb got his wish: He's goin' home

Read More
Were ''Survivor'''s night moves for real -- or just real sleazy?

Were ''Survivor'''s night moves for real -- or just real sleazy?

Read More

The firefighter is put out

Stephanie's voted off in an episode where the most exciting moment is jumpin' Jan busting a move, says Dalton Ross

All Survivor: Thailand

''Survivor: Thailand'' contestants nearly come to blows

''Survivor: Thailand'' contestants nearly come to blows

Article // September 18, 2002
Read More
Meet the cast of ''Survivor: Thailand''

Meet the cast of ''Survivor: Thailand''

Article // September 12, 2002
Read More
''Survivor: Thailand'' adds a new twist

''Survivor: Thailand'' adds a new twist

Article // September 02, 2002
Read More
Tell us who you think will win ''Survivor: Thailand''

Tell us who you think will win ''Survivor: Thailand''

Article // September 01, 2002
Read More
''Survivor'' castaway has a soft-porn resume

''Survivor'' castaway has a soft-porn resume

Article // August 19, 2002
Read More
Meet the ''Survivor: Thailand'' contestants

Meet the ''Survivor: Thailand'' contestants

Article // August 16, 2002
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com