Let the games begin!
Dalton Ross says the new ''Survivor'' is shaping up to be a promising round of dysfunctional dynamics, naked nincompoops, and just plain fun
Early ''Survivor'' bets raise doubts
More than 15 people placed bet on ''Survivor'' winner Sandra Diaz-Twine ? before the show aired
What do you think of the ''Pearl Island'' finale?
Sandra won -- which Dalton Ross, for one, says is cool
Burton is the first to be voted out TWICE!
The women finally wised up, says Dalton Ross, who still favors Sandra to win -- poor Sandra?
Survivor: Child's Play
Jon lies -- again! -- and the women believe him!
And that leaves Sandra as the only logical choice for Dalton Ross' official endorsement
Can you believe they had a challenge do-over?
Challenge do-over! Fish thrown out! Dead-grandma lies! What could it all mean? Whatever, it adds up to one bizarro episode, says Dalton Ross
Survivor
Survivor finds pirate's gold with shrewd casting and a new twist.
This was the best episode EVER!
Burning Question
Talk of ousting Rupert comes to nothing
Survivor: Pearl Islands
They brought back WHO?!?!

Boy Scout-uniform-wearing Lil and... oh, who cares who's the other one? asks Josh Wolk

Big Rupert rules; but is Osten a whiny quitter?
Article // October 03, 2003
Morgan is winning so far...at being the lamest tribe
Article // September 25, 2003
''Survivor'' premiere helps CBS win ratings week
Article // September 24, 2003
Has a mole already leaked ''Survivor'''s winner?
Article // September 19, 2003
The contestants to watch on the new ''Survivor''
Article // September 19, 2003
Why we can't wait to see ''Survivor: Pearl Islands''
Article // September 12, 2003
''Survivor'' contestant was Jerry Springer's lawyer
Article // September 01, 2003
''Survivor'' castaways have drug, alcohol pasts
Article // September 01, 2003
Meet the cast of ''Survivor: Pearl Islands''
Article // August 28, 2003
2004 ''Survivor'' will pit alumni from past seasons
Article // May 15, 2003
