''Survivor: Palau'': A scorching victory
After Ian's flips flop, he surrenders, setting up Tom's inevitable win and Katie's inexplicable second place
''Survivor'': Another reward winner nearly loses
After winning a new car, Ian chooses Tom to go for a ride and nearly makes their alliance crash and burn, but it's Caryn who gets rear-ended
''Survivor'': When is a reward not a reward?
Gregg wins a night on a luxury yacht but loses the main event
''Survivor'': An A for effort
On ''Survivor,'' Stephenie -- a strong player despite her weak tribe -- finally meets her fate; meanwhile, Caryn may have sealed hers
''Survivor'': More self-destructive behavior
After alienating her tribe, and having trouble eating and breathing, Janu saves Stephenie by resigning
''Survivor'': A loose cannon is fired
Coby shoots himself in the foot; meanwhile, the lone Ulong member joins Koror and provides some Steph competition