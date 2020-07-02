Survivor: Palau

Most Recent

''Survivor: Palau'': A scorching victory
After Ian's flips flop, he surrenders, setting up Tom's inevitable win and Katie's inexplicable second place
''Survivor'': Another reward winner nearly loses
After winning a new car, Ian chooses Tom to go for a ride and nearly makes their alliance crash and burn, but it's Caryn who gets rear-ended
''Survivor'': When is a reward not a reward?
Gregg wins a night on a luxury yacht but loses the main event
''Survivor'': An A for effort
On ''Survivor,'' Stephenie -- a strong player despite her weak tribe -- finally meets her fate; meanwhile, Caryn may have sealed hers
''Survivor'': More self-destructive behavior
After alienating her tribe, and having trouble eating and breathing, Janu saves Stephenie by resigning
''Survivor'': A loose cannon is fired
Coby shoots himself in the foot; meanwhile, the lone Ulong member joins Koror and provides some Steph competition
Advertisement

More Survivor: Palau

''Survivor'': Two go in, one comes out
Ulong not only gets no mouthwash but has to attend the series' first two-person tribal council
''Survivor'': The beatings continue
Koror maintains the most one-sided domination in the show's history; plus, macho Tom kills a shark
''Survivor'': The chips are down for Ulong
''Survivor'': Twists, turns, and two evictions
''Survivor'': Ulong's historic losing streak
''Survivor'': A party pooper departs
''Survivor: Palau'' cast unveiled

A trio of contestants will be sent packing in the first episode

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com