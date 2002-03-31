Survivor: Marquesas

Vecepia tells EW.com how she won ''Survivor''

The quiet one stole the show -- ain't that the way it always is?
Vecepia takes the million

Ken Tucker recalls the finale's coolest (and least cool) moments
Past champ Ethan Zohn picks the ''Survivor'' winner

The soccer-lovin' ''Survivor: Africa'' victor tells EW.com who'll win Sunday night
Survivor: Marquesas

And then there were six.... Charting the chances of the remaining sextet of Survivor: Marquesas' millionaire wannabes.
Sean gets voted off

AGAIN with the product placement, says Dalton Ross -- but at least there was some drama in the schoolteacher's departure
Rob is voted off

It's getting down to the nitty-gritty, says Jessica Shaw, and now ''Survivor'' is really getting interested
We chart the chances of the remaining Survivors

And then there were four.... ''Marquesas'' millionaire wannabes, that is
Castoff Tammy dishes about Neleh and Rob

She gave up her newspaper reporting job to play ''Survivor,'' and now she's going to write a book
Sweep Impact

Tammy is voted off

What will you watch on May 19?

Zoe says, ''Enough of this bulls---!''

Zoe is the latest to be voted off

She may be the worst fibber in the world, but everyone's scrambling now -- to form new alliances, disavow old ones, and just plain trying to save their own butts, says Dalton Ross

Castoff Gabriel talks about NOT acting

Article // March 31, 2002
Gabriel gets the boot

Article // March 29, 2002
Sarah loves (but trashes) cocky Rob

Article // March 28, 2002
Sarah gets the boot

Article // March 21, 2002
Castoff Hunter bashes Rob and Sarah

Article // March 15, 2002
Hunter gets the boot

Article // March 14, 2002
The latest castoff, Patricia, speaks her mind

Article // March 13, 2002
Patricia is the second Survivor voted off

Article // March 08, 2002
Peter talks about being the first off Marquesas

Article // March 07, 2002
On season 4's debut, Peter gets the boot

Article // March 01, 2002
Five ways to improve ''Survivor''

Article // February 27, 2002
