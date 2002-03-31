Vecepia tells EW.com how she won ''Survivor''
The quiet one stole the show -- ain't that the way it always is?Read More
Vecepia takes the million
Ken Tucker recalls the finale's coolest (and least cool) momentsRead More
Past champ Ethan Zohn picks the ''Survivor'' winner
The soccer-lovin' ''Survivor: Africa'' victor tells EW.com who'll win Sunday nightRead More
Survivor: Marquesas
And then there were six.... Charting the chances of the remaining sextet of Survivor: Marquesas' millionaire wannabes.Read More
Sean gets voted off
AGAIN with the product placement, says Dalton Ross -- but at least there was some drama in the schoolteacher's departureRead More
Rob is voted off
It's getting down to the nitty-gritty, says Jessica Shaw, and now ''Survivor'' is really getting interestedRead More