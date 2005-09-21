Survivor: Guatemala

The ''Survivor'' finale: Two sporty women face off

After refusing to eat a sacrificed chicken, Rafe lets Danni break their alliance, and she beats the less popular Stephenie
''Survivor'': The curse of the car

Despite Jeff Probst's warnings, Cindy accepts the dreaded automobile and drives herself off the show
''Survivor'': The jury gets angrier!

At one of the most entertaining Tribal Councils ever, Judd has some choice words for the former allies who betrayed him
''Survivor'': A player gets intercepted

Stephenie melts down; Rafe steps up; and Gary is benched
''Survivor'': The alliance breaks down

Jamie noodges his teammates so much that they vote him off, helping quarterback Gary avoid another sack
''Survivor'': Is this Guatemala, or Bizarro World?

On a very odd episode, hothead Judd is rational, tactless Jamie shows class, and the men cream the women...on a balance challenge!
''Survivor'': The meanest alliance ever

After the merge, the old Nakúm members take the opportunity to bully and berate their new tribemates
''Survivor'': See ya, Yaxhá!

After winning chocolate but losing immunity, the smaller tribe goes into the merger as underdogs
''Survivor'': Double secret elimination

''Survivor'': The backstabbing continues

''Survivor'': The tribes get all shook up

''Survivor'': A show about nothing

''Survivor'': Let the game-playing begin!

Article // September 21, 2005
The ''Survivor'' premiere: Sickening developments

Article // September 15, 2005
