Survivor: Guatemala

The ''Survivor'' finale: Two sporty women face off
After refusing to eat a sacrificed chicken, Rafe lets Danni break their alliance, and she beats the less popular StephenieRead More
''Survivor'': The curse of the car
Despite Jeff Probst's warnings, Cindy accepts the dreaded automobile and drives herself off the showRead More
''Survivor'': The jury gets angrier!
At one of the most entertaining Tribal Councils ever, Judd has some choice words for the former allies who betrayed himRead More
''Survivor'': A player gets intercepted
Stephenie melts down; Rafe steps up; and Gary is benchedRead More
''Survivor'': The alliance breaks down
Jamie noodges his teammates so much that they vote him off, helping quarterback Gary avoid another sackRead More
''Survivor'': Is this Guatemala, or Bizarro World?
On a very odd episode, hothead Judd is rational, tactless Jamie shows class, and the men cream the women...on a balance challenge!Read More