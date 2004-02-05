Survivor: All-Stars

Who's going to win the ''Survivor'' showdown?
It's the Bikini Babe vs. the Boston Wrangler in the all-star finale
''Survivor'' finale draws 25 million viewers
It's the best finish for the show in two years
Amber's engaged! Oh... and she won
But at least it wasn't Rob, who only dominated the game from the start, says Josh Wolk -- and the ''All-Stars'' STILL don't get it
Boston Rob hosed another one!
What do you think the final twist will be? A payout of 2 million bucks, that's what Dalton Ross thinks, plus, he cannot believe Boston Rob played Big Tom
''Survivor's'' Kathy Vavrick-O'Brien laments on losing
The fan favorite reopens old wounds for EW
Shii went out with a bang!
And saved an otherwise boring episode while Shii was at it, says Dalton Ross (and that's the last time we'll use ''Shii'' as a pun)