Survivor: All-Stars

Most Recent

Who's going to win the ''Survivor'' showdown?
It's the Bikini Babe vs. the Boston Wrangler in the all-star finale
''Survivor'' finale draws 25 million viewers
It's the best finish for the show in two years
Amber's engaged! Oh... and she won
But at least it wasn't Rob, who only dominated the game from the start, says Josh Wolk -- and the ''All-Stars'' STILL don't get it
Boston Rob hosed another one!
What do you think the final twist will be? A payout of 2 million bucks, that's what Dalton Ross thinks, plus, he cannot believe Boston Rob played Big Tom
''Survivor's'' Kathy Vavrick-O'Brien laments on losing
The fan favorite reopens old wounds for EW
Shii went out with a bang!
And saved an otherwise boring episode while Shii was at it, says Dalton Ross (and that's the last time we'll use ''Shii'' as a pun)
Advertisement

More Survivor: All-Stars

The best episode so far this season!
But Alicia and Shii Ann are unfairly beaten up, while Amber gets to stick around for doing NOTHING, says Dalton Ross
ALL-STARS? Nah, they should call it ''No-Stars''
Not since the lamest of the seasons -- ''Thailand'' -- has any group been this boring, says Dalton Ross
Guess who got played like a chump?
Ding-dong, the witch is dead! (Well, GONE anyway)
Here's what we think of the 10 who are left
Another winner bites the dust
Colby, the aspiring actor, acted like he was OK

While Rob dominates the game and Ethan messes up every challenge, says Dalton Ross

All Survivor: All-Stars

They have fire -- finally!
Article // February 05, 2004
Super Bowl ''Survivor'' falls short of expectations
Article // February 03, 2004
''All-Stars'' is off to a great start
Article // January 31, 2004
CBS announces ''Survivor: All Stars'' cast
Article // January 12, 2004
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com