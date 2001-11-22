Survivor: Africa

'Survivor: Africa' contestant Silas Gaither arrested on rape and assault charges

Survivor: Africa contestant Silas Gaither arrested on rape and assault charges

'Survivor': A Change of Scene

The CBS hit relocates for the finale to...Africa?
'Survivor' Africa: A Recap

Skipped the latest season of "Survivor"? EW gives you the skinny from start to finish
EW summarizes ''Survivor: Africa'''s season

We give you the skinny from start to finish
Who organized the ''Survivor'' finale switcheroo?

Are they in Africa? Are they in L.A.? Who can tell?
Millionaire Ethan dishes about his castmates

Millionaire Ethan dishes about his castmates

He disses Brandon, explains why Lex was a tough foe, and ponders battling Richard Hatch in a future ''Survivor'' installment
Did Ethan deserve to win?

The nicest competitor beat out the second nicest, says Ken Tucker, and the ''Africa'' season grew on him
EW.com picks the ''Survivor'' winner

It's come down to Kim, Lex, Big Tom, and Ethan -- we tell you who will win
Teresa talks about Lex and immunity sexism

Why ''Africa'' remains the best reality series

Frank explains his love for firearms, and more

Frank leaves as the show finally gets interesting

Brandon talks about alliance-breaking and betrayal

The latest ''Survivor'' castoff reflects on life in Africa with Kelly, Kim, Frank, and Tom

Lindsey tells EW.com about becoming a psycho

Article // November 22, 2001
Samburu's Lindsey gets the boot

Article // November 16, 2001
The fifth ''Survivor'' castoff talks with EW.com

Article // November 15, 2001
The tribes are forced to trade members

Article // November 09, 2001
Linda, the latest castoff, talks to EW.com

Article // November 08, 2001
Samburu's Linda gets ousted at Tribal Council

Article // November 02, 2001
My Friend The Survivor

Article // November 02, 2001
Carl, the latest castoff, talks to EW.com

Article // November 01, 2001
Rich dentist Carl can't survive a tiebreaker vote

Article // October 26, 2001
EW writer denied ''Survivor'' scoop from a pal

Article // October 25, 2001
Jessie tells EW.com about being exiled

Article // October 25, 2001
Bloodthirsty ''Survivors'' oust sheriff Jessie

Article // October 22, 2001
Meet the first ''Survivor: Africa'' castoff

Article // October 19, 2001
Why ''Survivor'' is tough to watch

Article // October 16, 2001
What to expect from ''Survivor'' III

Article // October 11, 2001
Post on our ''Survivor: Africa'' message board

Article // October 08, 2001
Past ''Survivor'''s fight for their domain names

Article // October 08, 2001
Kenya Believe It?

Article // September 07, 2001
A ''Survivor: Africa'' spoiler site finds the set

Article // September 04, 2001
Scorpion King

Article // August 10, 2001
Jeff Probst is injured filming ''Survivor 3''

Article // August 03, 2001
Tips for Kenya-bound Survivors

Article // May 18, 2001
Mark Burnett previews Survivor: Africa

Article // May 18, 2001
Some tips for Kenya bound Survivors

Article // May 11, 2001
