For 15 seasons, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki starred as the Winchester brothers, hellbent on saving the world from forces of evil.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles reveal they shot a Supernatural pilot scene with real fire
"As soon as you get warm, run."
Supernatural stars are launching a rewatch podcast
Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. will host Supernatural Then and Now.
Jared Padalecki says 'things are good' with Jensen Ackles after Supernatural prequel beef
'Once brothers, always brothers,' the actor wrote after revealing Thursday that he hadn't been informed that Ackles and his wife are developing a prequel series.
Jensen and Danneel Ackles are developing a Supernatural prequel about Sam and Dean's parents
Watch Sam and Dean hit the road in a deleted scene from the Supernatural series finale
A classic Winchester catchphrase nearly made the finale.
Supernatural boss reveals original ending: Roadhouse reunions, Kansas performance
Supernatural star Misha Collins blames 'rogue translator' for changed viral scene: 'I'm irked'
"Was it perfect? No, but I think the world is better off because of it and I'm stickin' to my guns."
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles reveals the piece of Dean he's bringing to The Boys
Supernatural by the numbers: Every death, monster, and piece of pie
Eric Kripke says Supernatural ending is 'the right one': Fans 'would’ve hated my ending!'
Supernatural recap: Sam and Dean's story comes to a peaceful end
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki shares his reaction to the 'tragic' and 'optimistic' finale
How Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki said goodbye to Supernatural after the series wrapped

Without a wrap party, the stars looked to an old tradition to say goodbye.

A toast to the women of Supernatural
TV // November 13, 2020
Supernatural recap: The Winchesters take on Chuck one last time
Recaps // November 12, 2020
Supernatural boss says series finale is 'more of an old-school episode'
TV // November 11, 2020
Supernatural send-off: Robert Singer revisits the black-and-white 'Monster Movie'
TV // November 10, 2020
Castiel's 11 best moments on Supernatural
TV // November 06, 2020
Supernatural recap: The fight against Billie ends in tragedy
Recaps // November 05, 2020
Supernatural creator shares what was different about the first draft of the pilot
TV // November 05, 2020
Supernatural director Richard Speight Jr. previews episode 18's 'emotional ride'
TV // November 04, 2020
Supernatural send-off: Richard Speight Jr. recalls his puckish season 2 debut
TV // November 02, 2020
Supernatural's Misha Collins previews that explosive cliffhanger's 'tragic' fallout
TV // October 29, 2020
Supernatural recap: It's go time
Recaps // October 29, 2020
Supernatural's Misha Collins previews a 'damn desperate' Castiel
TV // October 29, 2020
How 'Carry on Wayward Son' became Supernatural's unofficial theme song
TV // October 28, 2020
Supernatural send-off: Season 7 confronted a different kind of evil
TV // October 26, 2020
Jared Padalecki says Supernatural series finale is 'my favorite episode of all-time'
TV // October 23, 2020
Supernatural recap: Sam and Dean's first case comes back to haunt them
Recaps // October 22, 2020
Jensen Ackles, Andrew Dabb share how COVID-19 changed the Supernatural finale
TV // October 21, 2020
Supernatural send-off: A.J. Buckley, Travis Wester reflect on their Ghostfacers journey
TV // October 19, 2020
Supernatural recap: Jack reveals the truth about his fate
Recaps // October 15, 2020
Supernatural boss previews Amara's return
TV // October 15, 2020
Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on filming the 'monumental' final episodes
TV // October 14, 2020
Supernatural send-off: Julian Richings looks back on Death's chilling debut
TV // October 12, 2020
Supernatural recap: A bunker visitor brings the holiday spirit
Recaps // October 08, 2020
How well do you know Supernatural? Prove it with this quiz
TV // October 08, 2020
Supernatural boss on what's next with Jack's soul, God's 'temper tantrum'
TV // October 08, 2020
