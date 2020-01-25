Supergirl

Kara (Melissa Benoist) steps out from her super-cousin’s shadow to become Supergirl and defend National City in the third Arrowverse show.

How 'Supergirl' star Chyler Leigh related to Alex's coming out story

'Supergirl' finale recap: Sweet forgiveness and some serious cliffhangers

'Supergirl' recap: The fantabulous emancipation of one Lena Luthor

Sean Astin returns to 'Supergirl' in exclusive sneak peek

‘Supergirl’ recap: The Lex-laid plans...

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist on that 'terrifying' last scene

Melissa Benoist on 'daunting' challenge of directing Lex-centric 'Supergirl' hour

'Supergirl' star Jon Cryer says quarantine may have changed Lex Luthor's finale fate

'Supergirl' recap: Curiouser and curiouser

'Supergirl' recap: Dreamer protects her community from hate

'Supergirl' star Nicole Maines on tackling hate-related violence against trans people

'Supergirl' recap: Super girl, super guard

Supergirl recap: Kara reckons with Lena and the past in the 100th episode

Exclusive: 'Supergirl' sneak peek reveals Jeremy Jordan's return as Winn — and Toyman?

TV // January 25, 2020
'Supergirl' director David Harewood breaks down Jeremy Jordan's return — in 'two roles'

TV // January 27, 2020
Jeremy Jordan returns to 'Supergirl': Check out first look photos of Winn's new superhero suit

TV // January 22, 2020
'Supergirl' recap: Battle of the Brainys

Recaps // January 21, 2020
Here’s when Jeremy Jordan’s first episode back on 'Supergirl' will air

TV // January 10, 2020
Kevin Feige discusses future LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU

Movies // January 03, 2020
'Supergirl' recap: Holy crimson skies of death!

Recaps // December 09, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: Lena Luthor is lonely, y'all

Recaps // December 02, 2019
Create your own 'Supergirl' paper doll from Entertainment Weekly's 'Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse'

TV // November 27, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: Time for the airing of grievances

Recaps // November 18, 2019
Exclusive 'Supergirl' first look shows Kara saving Lena in the most epic way

TV // November 16, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: What would Rose Dawson do?

Recaps // November 11, 2019
Exclusive 'Supergirl' sneak peek teases intense showdown with Lena Luthor

TV // November 09, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: A new villain Rip Roars into town

Recaps // November 04, 2019
'Superman & Lois Lane' series from Greg Berlanti in development at the CW

TV // October 28, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: How Jimmy Olsen got his groove back

Recaps // October 27, 2019
Superhero Insider: 'Arrow', 'Batwoman', 'Black Lightning' introduce new dynamics

TV // October 28, 2019
Exclusive 'Supergirl' clip shows epic super-fight gone horribly wrong

TV // October 26, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: Sean Astin and the girl with the spider tattoo

Recaps // October 20, 2019
'Supergirl' star talks working with that surprise guest-star

TV // October 20, 2019
'Supergirl' star shares what she loves most about Alex and Kelly's relationship

TV // October 21, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: Oh brother, J'onn's got trouble

Recaps // October 14, 2019
'Supergirl' recap: New season, new secrets, new suit

Recaps // October 06, 2019
Kara gets a rude awakening in ‘Supergirl’ season 5 sneak peek

TV // October 06, 2019
Watch the 'Supergirl' cast bust a move in season 4 gag reel

TV // September 13, 2019
