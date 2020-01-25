Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Supergirl
Chevron Right
Supergirl
Share
Supergirl
Kara (Melissa Benoist) steps out from her super-cousin’s shadow to become Supergirl and defend National City in the third Arrowverse show.
Most Recent
How 'Supergirl' star Chyler Leigh related to Alex's coming out story
How
Supergirl
star Chyler Leigh related to Alex's coming out story
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' finale recap: Sweet forgiveness and some serious cliffhangers
Supergirl
finale recap: Sweet forgiveness and some serious cliffhangers
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: The fantabulous emancipation of one Lena Luthor
Supergirl
recap: The fantabulous emancipation of one Lena Luthor
Read More
Next
Sean Astin returns to 'Supergirl' in exclusive sneak peek
Sean Astin returns to
Supergirl
in exclusive sneak peek
Read More
Next
‘Supergirl’ recap: The Lex-laid plans...
Supergirl
recap: The Lex-laid plans...
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist on that 'terrifying' last scene
Supergirl
star Melissa Benoist on that 'terrifying' last scene
Read More
Next
More Supergirl
Melissa Benoist on 'daunting' challenge of directing Lex-centric 'Supergirl' hour
Melissa Benoist explains why directing
Supergirl
's Lex-centric hour was 'daunting'
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' star Jon Cryer says quarantine may have changed Lex Luthor's finale fate
Supergirl
star Jon Cryer says quarantine may have changed Lex Luthor's finale fate
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Curiouser and curiouser
Supergirl
recap: Curiouser and curiouser
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Dreamer protects her community from hate
Supergirl
recap: Dreamer protects her community from hate
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' star Nicole Maines on tackling hate-related violence against trans people
Supergirl
star Nicole Maines on tackling hate-related violence against trans people
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Super girl, super guard
Supergirl
recap: Super girl, super guard
Read More
Next
Supergirl
recap: Kara reckons with Lena and the past in the 100th episode
Close
Close
Previous
Supergirl
bosses unpack that decisive Kara-Lena scene in the 100th episode
Jeremy Jordan is 'more than happy to come back' to
Supergirl
'hopefully next season'
Supergirl
recap: Don't toy with mechanical flying monkeys
Supergirl
recap: Double the Jeremy Jordan, double the fun
Supergirl
director David Harewood on that new home base and epic 'Eye of the Tiger' moment
Next
All Supergirl
Exclusive: 'Supergirl' sneak peek reveals Jeremy Jordan's return as Winn — and Toyman?
Supergirl
sneak peek reveals Jeremy Jordan's return as Winn — and Toyman?
TV
//
January 25, 2020
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' director David Harewood breaks down Jeremy Jordan's return — in 'two roles'
Supergirl
director David Harewood breaks down Jeremy Jordan's return — in 'two roles'
TV
//
January 27, 2020
Read More
Next
Jeremy Jordan returns to 'Supergirl': Check out first look photos of Winn's new superhero suit
Jeremy Jordan returns to Supergirl: Check out first look photos of Winn's new superhero suit
TV
//
January 22, 2020
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Battle of the Brainys
Supergirl
recap: Battle of the Brainys
Recaps
//
January 21, 2020
Read More
Next
Here’s when Jeremy Jordan’s first episode back on 'Supergirl' will air
Here's when Jeremy Jordan's first episode back on
Supergirl
will air
TV
//
January 10, 2020
Read More
Next
Kevin Feige discusses future LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU
Kevin Feige discusses future LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU
Movies
//
January 03, 2020
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Holy crimson skies of death!
Supergirl
recap: Holy crimson skies of death!
Recaps
//
December 09, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Lena Luthor is lonely, y'all
Supergirl
recap: Lena Luthor is lonely, y'all
Recaps
//
December 02, 2019
Read More
Next
Create your own 'Supergirl' paper doll from Entertainment Weekly's 'Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse'
Create your own
Supergirl
paper doll from Entertainment Weekly's
Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse
TV
//
November 27, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Time for the airing of grievances
Supergirl
recap: Time for the airing of grievances
Recaps
//
November 18, 2019
Read More
Next
Exclusive 'Supergirl' first look shows Kara saving Lena in the most epic way
Exclusive
Supergirl
first look shows Kara saving Lena in the most epic way
TV
//
November 16, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: What would Rose Dawson do?
Supergirl
recap: What would Rose Dawson do?
Recaps
//
November 11, 2019
Read More
Next
Exclusive 'Supergirl' sneak peek teases intense showdown with Lena Luthor
Exclusive
Supergirl
sneak peek teases intense showdown with Lena Luthor
TV
//
November 09, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: A new villain Rip Roars into town
Supergirl
recap: A new villain Rip Roars into town
Recaps
//
November 04, 2019
Read More
Next
'Superman & Lois Lane' series from Greg Berlanti in development at the CW
Superman & Lois Lane
series from Greg Berlanti in development at the CW
TV
//
October 28, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: How Jimmy Olsen got his groove back
Supergirl
recap: How Jimmy Olsen got his groove back
Recaps
//
October 27, 2019
Read More
Next
Superhero Insider: 'Arrow', 'Batwoman', 'Black Lightning' introduce new dynamics
Superhero Insider:
Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning
introduce new dynamics
TV
//
October 28, 2019
Read More
Next
Exclusive 'Supergirl' clip shows epic super-fight gone horribly wrong
Supergirl
clip shows epic super-fight gone horribly wrong
TV
//
October 26, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Sean Astin and the girl with the spider tattoo
Supergirl
recap: Sean Astin and the girl with the spider tattoo
Recaps
//
October 20, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' star talks working with that surprise guest-star
Supergirl
star talks working with that surprise guest-star
TV
//
October 20, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' star shares what she loves most about Alex and Kelly's relationship
Supergirl
star shares what she loves most about Alex and Kelly's relationship
TV
//
October 21, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: Oh brother, J'onn's got trouble
Supergirl
recap: Oh brother, J'onn's got trouble
Recaps
//
October 14, 2019
Read More
Next
'Supergirl' recap: New season, new secrets, new suit
Supergirl
recap: New season, new secrets, new suit
Recaps
//
October 06, 2019
Read More
Next
Kara gets a rude awakening in ‘Supergirl’ season 5 sneak peek
Kara gets a rude awakening in
Supergirl
season 5 sneak peek
TV
//
October 06, 2019
Read More
Next
Watch the 'Supergirl' cast bust a move in season 4 gag reel
Watch the
Supergirl
cast bust a move in season 4 gag reel
TV
//
September 13, 2019
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.