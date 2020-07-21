Super Troopers 2

Most Recent

'Super Troopers 2' isn't very funny and wasn't worth the wait: EW review

Super Troopers 2 isn't very funny and wasn't worth the wait: EW review

Read More
'Super Troopers 2': Stars of the sequel cop to embarrassing stories

Super Troopers superlatives: The stars of the long-awaited sequel cop to embarrassing stories

Read More
'Super Troopers 2' trailer sends Vermont’s favorite state troopers to Canada

Super Troopers 2 trailer sends Vermont’s favorite state troopers to Canada

The gang assembles once more on 4/20
Read More
'Super Troopers 2' nets $4.4M from fans

'Super Troopers 2' Indiegogo campaign ends with $4.4 million

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com