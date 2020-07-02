Super Size Me

Q&A with ''Super Size Me'' director
Morgan Spurlock discusses the changes to his diet after eating fast food for a month and where his documentary will be screened next
The artist in the much-talked-about fast-food exposé/documentary
Ron English
Meet the McDonalds filmmaker who's ''lovin' it''
Morgan Spurlock, who takes on the burger chain in ''Super Size Me,'' is fielding all kinds of offers now that his documentary is a hit
Super Size Me
Advance word on summer 2004's hottest movies
McDonald?s changes its menu in wake of documentary
The fast-food giant ends supersizing after a film explores the harm a 30-day McDiet does to the body
