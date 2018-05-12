Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Suits
Suits
Share
Suits
Most Recent
SUITS
Suits
boss breaks down the emotional series finale, explains [SPOILER]'s absence
Read More
SUITS
Suits
stars Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty on Darvey's 'beautiful' finale fate
Read More
SUITS
Harvey gets arrested, plans 'one last con' with Mike in
Suits
promo
Read More
SUITS -- "If the Shoe Fits" Episode 905 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross -- (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network)
Suits
boss reveals the challenge in bringing back Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross
No, it wasn't scheduling
Read More
SUITS -- Episode 905 (screen grab) Patrick J. Adams CR: USA Network
Patrick J. Adams returns as Mike and reunites with Harvey in
Suits
sneak peek
Read More
SUITS
Suits
star Gabriel Macht says Harvey and Donna are 'meant to be together'
Read More
Advertisement
More Suits
NUP_180097_0092.JPG
Patrick J. Adams returning to
Suits
for final season
Suits - Season 8
Suits
star Sarah Rafferty reveals the most important moment in that Darvey scene
SuitsCR: NBC
Suits
boss on THAT Darvey scene and why [SPOILER] had to go
WTW1
What to Watch on Wednesday:
The Masked Singer
finale,
Whiskey Cavalier
premiere
Suits - Season 8
Suits
renewed for farewell season on USA Network
Suits - Season 8
Suits
boss previews how Donna's new romance puts Harvey in 'an awkward position'
Suits
Suits
reveals Louis-centric midseason teaser, January return date
Suits - Season 8
Suits
stars Katherine Heigl, Dulé Hill on the outcome of the summer finale
Suits - Season 8
Suits
: Sarah Rafferty reveals the exciting firsts she has in season 8
Suits - Season 8
Suits
: Katherine Heigl previews her antagonistic season 8 role
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married
royals-2
EW presents: Your 24-hour royal wedding itinerary
All Suits
hmarr_02282018_mc_0356-1
The 16 best moments from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime movie
TV
//
May 12, 2018
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Tiny Violin' / 'Good-Bye'
Recaps
//
April 25, 2018
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Pulling the Goalie'
Recaps
//
April 18, 2018
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Inevitable'
Recaps
//
April 11, 2018
NUP_180097_0092.JPG
Suits
recap: 'Bad Man'
Recaps
//
April 04, 2018
BRITAIN-ROYALS-MARRIAGE
All the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV specials to watch, including wedding day details
TV
//
April 01, 2018
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Hard Truths'
Recaps
//
March 28, 2018
Suits - Season 7
Meghan Markle's
Suits
dad Wendell Pierce shares his farewell words with her
TV
//
February 05, 2018
2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
Suits
: Katherine Heigl joins season 8 as a series regular
TV
//
January 31, 2018
Suits - Season 7
Meghan Markle is officially leaving
Suits
after season 7
TV
//
November 28, 2017
bbc
Prince Harry shares details on how he proposed to Meghan Markle
TV
//
November 27, 2017
Suits - Season 2
7 things to know about Meghan Markle before she marries Prince Harry
TV
//
November 27, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
cast reacts to Meghan Markle's engagement
TV
//
November 27, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
stars Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle leaving after season 7: report
TV
//
November 13, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Donna'
Recaps
//
September 13, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Shame'
Recaps
//
September 06, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: '100'
Recaps
//
August 30, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
: Patrick J. Adams talks [SPOILER]'s shocking return in '100'
TV
//
August 30, 2017
Suits - Season 4
Suits
: Rick Hoffman picks his 7 most Litt Louis moments
TV
//
August 30, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
: Patrick J. Adams teases 'big guns,' 'closure' in 100th episode
TV
//
August 29, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Full Disclosure'
Recaps
//
August 23, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Home to Roost'
Recaps
//
August 16, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Brooklyn Housing'
Recaps
//
August 09, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Divide and Conquer'
Recaps
//
August 02, 2017
Suits - Season 7
Suits
recap: 'Mudmare'
Recaps
//
July 26, 2017
Load More
Suits
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.