Suicide Squad

Most Recent

Suicide Squad star Jared Leto says his infamous Joker gifts story was told 'in jest'
"I'm playing a guy called the Joker, it's okay to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines," says 'House of Gucci' star Jared Leto.
Jared Leto to star in standalone Joker movie
Harley Quinn spin-off film starring Margot Robbie eyes director
Cathy Yan will become the first Asian woman to direct a DC superhero movie
Suicide Squad director explains the Joker's cut scenes
A lot of Joker footage was cut from the film. Here's a brief look at what could've been.
Jared Leto denies sending Suicide Squad costars used condoms
Chris Pratt describes the problem with Suicide Squad
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has some advice for the rival superhero franchise
Advertisement

More Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad 2 taps Legend of Tarzan writer to pen screenplay
No filmmakers are currently attached to direct the sequel, which is a priority for the studio
Suicide Squad just won an Oscar
Jokers from Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight face off in fan video
Mel Gibson meets with Warner Bros. about potential DC collaboration
Suicide Squad director David Ayer pens personal response to film's bad press
Harley Quinn is pensive in new Suicide Squad behind-the-scenes photo
Oscars: Deadpool, Suicide Squad on Makeup and Hairstyling shortlist

The Academy announced Wednesday that seven films remain in competition for the Makeup and Hairstyling award.

All Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad extended cut invading upcoming home release
Article // October 05, 2016
Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn cosplayer looks eerily like Margot Robbie
Article // September 13, 2016
Box office predictions: Sully takes flight at No. 1
Article // September 08, 2016
Suicide Squad: Shia LaBeouf almost played Scott Eastwood's part
Article // September 06, 2016
Labor Day box office: Don't Breathe repeats at No. 1 over quiet holiday weekend
Article // September 04, 2016
Box office predictions: Don't Breathe to scare off weak newcomers
Article // September 01, 2016
Box office report: Suicide Squad leads underwhelming crop of newcomers
Article // August 21, 2016
Weekend box office: Sausage Party cooks up $34.3 million
Article // August 14, 2016
Suicide Squad: Joker, Lego Batman fight is a must says Will Arnett, Jared Leto
Article // August 13, 2016
Will Smith and Margot Robbie trade 'your mom' and 'Big Willie' insults
Article // August 13, 2016
Ezra Miller: Suicide Squad criticism is motivation for Justice League
Article // August 10, 2016
Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie explains why Joker scenes were cut
Article // August 10, 2016
Suicide Squad comic creator: Critics 'came prepared to hate' the movie
Article // August 08, 2016
Suicide Squad: Jay Hernandez reignites as Diablo
Article // August 08, 2016
'Suicide Squad' Trivia Contest: Official Rules
Article // August 08, 2016
Suicide Squad: Jared Leto says cut Joker scenes could be part of a new movie
Article // August 08, 2016
'Suicide Squad' Trivia Contest: Enter to win
Article // August 08, 2016
Weekend box office: Suicide Squad shatters August record with $133.7 million
Article // August 07, 2016
Suicide Squad: Donald Trump fundraiser Steven Mnuchin also executive produced DC film
Article // August 05, 2016
Suicide Squad: Batman v Superman's Zack Snyder directed scene involving The Flash, Captain Boomerang
Article // August 05, 2016
Suicide Squad: Jared Leto says his Joker was inspired by David Bowie
Article // August 05, 2016
Suicide Squad box office predictions: DC Comics movie to debut at No. 1
Article // August 04, 2016
Suicide Squad cast on bad reviews: 'It sucks'
Article // August 04, 2016
Suicide Squad gets the Lego treatment in TV spot re-creation
Article // August 04, 2016
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins on Suicide Squad: 'I loved it'
Article // August 04, 2016
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com