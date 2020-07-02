Stranger Than Fiction

Most Recent

Stranger Than Fiction
The story behind ''Whole Wide World''
How an obscure 80's song saw new life on the ''Stranger Than Fiction'' soundtrack
Stranger Than Fiction
Cracking up with Will Ferrell
The funnyman talks about playing it low-key in his new movie, ''Stranger Than Fiction''
Stranger Than Fiction
Stranger Than Fiction
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com