Home
Chevron Right
Strange Bedfellows
Chevron Right
Strange Bedfellows
Share
Strange Bedfellows
Most Recent
Elvis Costello and the Roots collaborating on an album due in September
Elvis Costello and the Roots collaborating on an album due in September
Read More
Next
Erykah Badu and Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne feud on Twitter
Erykah Badu and Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne feud on Twitter
Read More
Next
Johnny Depp plays guitar on stage with Marilyn Manson for 'Sweet Dreams': Watch it here!
Johnny Depp plays guitar on stage with Marilyn Manson for 'Sweet Dreams': Watch it here!
Read More
Next
Katy Perry covers 'N----s In Paris': Watch it here!
Katy Perry covers 'N----s In Paris': Watch it here!
Read More
Next
Ben on 'The Bachelor' is Alfalfa from 'Little Rascals'
Ben on 'The Bachelor' is Alfalfa from 'Little Rascals'
Read More
Next
Ryan Adams, Donald Glover, and Michael McDonald audition for the Super Bowl in '30 Rock' webisode: Watch it here
Ryan Adams, Donald Glover, and Michael McDonald audition for the Super Bowl in '30 Rock' webisode: Watch it here
Read More
Next
More Strange Bedfellows
Bjork discusses 'Biophilia,' elves on 'Colbert Report'
Bjork discusses 'Biophilia,' elves on 'Colbert Report'
Read More
Next
If They Mated: Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter
If They Mated: Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter
Read More
Next
Ke$ha condemns documentary, works with the Flaming Lips, still covered in glitter
Ke$ha condemns documentary, works with the Flaming Lips, still covered in glitter
Read More
Next
PopWatch Pop Quiz: 'The Bachelor' or 'Intervention'?
PopWatch Pop Quiz: 'The Bachelor' or 'Intervention'?
Read More
Next
'The Lion King Rises' mash-up; video
'The Lion King Rises' mash-up; video
Read More
Next
Cee Lo Green apologizes for changing lyrics to John Lennon's 'Imagine,' kind of
Cee Lo Green apologizes for changing lyrics to John Lennon's 'Imagine,' kind of
Read More
Next
'The Matrix' set to 'Mambo No. 5': Perfect fit?
Close
Close
Previous
Metallica and Lou Reed's 'Lulu': Listen to the preview here!
Coldplay's Chris Martin on 'Princess of China' guest Rihanna: 'She's a much, much better singer than me'
Taylor Swift duets with Usher, T.I. during all-star sweep through Atlanta: Watch here
John Stamos and Bob Saget teach us how to cuddle
'SNL' star Will Forte joins Guster onstage, can sing (!): Watch it here
Next
All Strange Bedfellows
Drew Barrymore's cameo-crazy video for Best Coast's 'Our Deal': Watch it here
Drew Barrymore's cameo-crazy video for Best Coast's 'Our Deal': Watch it here
Article
//
August 02, 2011
Article
//
August 02, 2011
Read More
Next
James Franco stars in music video, continues path toward world domination
James Franco stars in music video, continues path toward world domination
Article
//
June 29, 2011
Article
//
June 29, 2011
Read More
Next
Metallica and Lou Reed reveal secret collaboration on full-length album
Metallica and Lou Reed reveal secret collaboration on full-length album
Article
//
June 16, 2011
Article
//
June 16, 2011
Read More
Next
Rob Lowe to play Drew Peterson in Lifetime movie
Rob Lowe to play Drew Peterson in Lifetime movie
Article
//
June 14, 2011
Read More
Next
Katy Perry's 'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)' video welcomes Rebecca Black, Corey Feldman, Hanson to the party of the year: Watch it here
Katy Perry's 'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)' video welcomes Rebecca Black, Corey Feldman, Hanson to the party of the year: Watch it here
Article
//
June 13, 2011
Article
//
June 13, 2011
Read More
Next
James Franco adds 'experimental electronic musician' to his giant resume
James Franco adds 'experimental electronic musician' to his giant resume
Article
//
June 08, 2011
Article
//
June 08, 2011
Read More
Next
'Strange Sex': Am I the only one watching this freak show?
'Strange Sex': Am I the only one watching this freak show?
Article
//
May 22, 2011
Article
//
May 22, 2011
Read More
Next
Gwyneth Paltrow raps N.W.A. song, hip-hop world doesn't implode as a result
Gwyneth Paltrow raps N.W.A. song, hip-hop world doesn't implode as a result
Article
//
May 19, 2011
Article
//
May 19, 2011
Read More
Next
National Geographic's 'Taboo' chronicles a man who lives as a big baby -- and no, it's not Donald Trump
National Geographic's 'Taboo' chronicles a man who lives as a big baby -- and no, it's not Donald Trump
Article
//
May 03, 2011
Article
//
May 03, 2011
Read More
Next
Jon Hamm befriends a blue monster in new Herman Dune video: Watch it here
Jon Hamm befriends a blue monster in new Herman Dune video: Watch it here
Article
//
April 29, 2011
Article
//
April 29, 2011
Read More
Next
William Shatner reveals track list of his space-themed album and surprise guest stars -- Bootsy Collins and Brad Paisley are just the beginning
William Shatner reveals track list of his space-themed album and surprise guest stars -- Bootsy Collins and Brad Paisley are just the beginning
Article
//
April 14, 2011
Article
//
April 14, 2011
Read More
Next
New Sade song, 'I'm Still in Love With You': Hear it here
New Sade song, 'I'm Still in Love With You': Hear it here
Article
//
April 05, 2011
Article
//
April 05, 2011
Read More
Next
Lunchtime Poll: What's troubling Matt Damon?
Lunchtime Poll: What's troubling Matt Damon?
Article
//
March 25, 2011
Read More
Next
Iron and Wine covers George Michael's 1988 hit 'One More Try' for the Onion: Listen to it here
Iron and Wine covers George Michael's 1988 hit 'One More Try' for the Onion: Listen to it here
Article
//
March 15, 2011
Article
//
March 15, 2011
Read More
Next
Bob Dylan to play his first-ever concert in China
Bob Dylan to play his first-ever concert in China
Article
//
March 14, 2011
Read More
Next
Josh Groban, Pharrell, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and more star in Sara Bareilles' new 'Uncharted' video: watch here!
Josh Groban, Pharrell, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and more star in Sara Bareilles' new 'Uncharted' video: watch here!
Article
//
March 02, 2011
Article
//
March 02, 2011
Read More
Next
Rob Pattinson tackles alligator, talks Charlie Sheen in 'Vanity Fair' cover story: 'I like crazy people'
Rob Pattinson tackles alligator, talks Charlie Sheen in 'Vanity Fair' cover story: 'I like crazy people'
Article
//
March 01, 2011
Article
//
March 01, 2011
Read More
Next
Dancing Thom Yorke meme meets Lady Gaga, Guns N' Roses, 'Black Swan': Which is your favorite?
Dancing Thom Yorke meme meets Lady Gaga, Guns N' Roses, 'Black Swan': Which is your favorite?
Article
//
February 21, 2011
Article
//
February 21, 2011
Read More
Next
Kanye West abducts Katy Perry on singer's new single, 'E.T'
Kanye West abducts Katy Perry on singer's new single, 'E.T'
Article
//
February 16, 2011
Article
//
February 16, 2011
Read More
Next
Jason Segel and Paul Rudd still love Rush, man
Jason Segel and Paul Rudd still love Rush, man
Article
//
January 31, 2011
Read More
Next
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly remake David Bowie and Bing Crosby's 'Little Drummer Boy' duet
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly remake David Bowie and Bing Crosby's 'Little Drummer Boy' duet
Article
//
December 14, 2010
Article
//
December 14, 2010
Read More
Next
Watch Jason Alexander, Glenn Close, and more random celebs sing 'Let It Be'
Watch Jason Alexander, Glenn Close, and more random celebs sing 'Let It Be'
Article
//
December 06, 2010
Article
//
December 06, 2010
Read More
Next
Eminem and Nicki Minaj team up for 'Roman's Revenge': Listen here!
Eminem and Nicki Minaj team up for 'Roman's Revenge': Listen here!
Article
//
November 01, 2010
Article
//
November 01, 2010
Read More
Next
Michael Bublé goes full-on Bieber in new 'Hollywood' video: Watch it here
Michael Bublé goes full-on Bieber in new 'Hollywood' video: Watch it here
Article
//
September 27, 2010
Article
//
September 27, 2010
Read More
Next
Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J play new Halo game, act like children
Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J play new Halo game, act like children
Article
//
September 15, 2010
Article
//
September 15, 2010
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
