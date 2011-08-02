Strange Bedfellows

Elvis Costello and the Roots collaborating on an album due in September

Erykah Badu and Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne feud on Twitter

Johnny Depp plays guitar on stage with Marilyn Manson for 'Sweet Dreams': Watch it here!

Katy Perry covers 'N----s In Paris': Watch it here!

Ben on 'The Bachelor' is Alfalfa from 'Little Rascals'

Ryan Adams, Donald Glover, and Michael McDonald audition for the Super Bowl in '30 Rock' webisode: Watch it here

Bjork discusses 'Biophilia,' elves on 'Colbert Report'

If They Mated: Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter

Ke$ha condemns documentary, works with the Flaming Lips, still covered in glitter

PopWatch Pop Quiz: 'The Bachelor' or 'Intervention'?

'The Lion King Rises' mash-up; video

Cee Lo Green apologizes for changing lyrics to John Lennon's 'Imagine,' kind of

'The Matrix' set to 'Mambo No. 5': Perfect fit?

Drew Barrymore's cameo-crazy video for Best Coast's 'Our Deal': Watch it here

Article // August 02, 2011
James Franco stars in music video, continues path toward world domination

Article // June 29, 2011
Metallica and Lou Reed reveal secret collaboration on full-length album

Article // June 16, 2011
Rob Lowe to play Drew Peterson in Lifetime movie

Article // June 14, 2011
Katy Perry's 'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)' video welcomes Rebecca Black, Corey Feldman, Hanson to the party of the year: Watch it here

Article // June 13, 2011
James Franco adds 'experimental electronic musician' to his giant resume

Article // June 08, 2011
'Strange Sex': Am I the only one watching this freak show?

Article // May 22, 2011
Gwyneth Paltrow raps N.W.A. song, hip-hop world doesn't implode as a result

Article // May 19, 2011
National Geographic's 'Taboo' chronicles a man who lives as a big baby -- and no, it's not Donald Trump

Article // May 03, 2011
Jon Hamm befriends a blue monster in new Herman Dune video: Watch it here

Article // April 29, 2011
William Shatner reveals track list of his space-themed album and surprise guest stars -- Bootsy Collins and Brad Paisley are just the beginning

Article // April 14, 2011
New Sade song, 'I'm Still in Love With You': Hear it here

Article // April 05, 2011
Lunchtime Poll: What's troubling Matt Damon?

Article // March 25, 2011
Iron and Wine covers George Michael's 1988 hit 'One More Try' for the Onion: Listen to it here

Article // March 15, 2011
Bob Dylan to play his first-ever concert in China

Article // March 14, 2011
Josh Groban, Pharrell, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and more star in Sara Bareilles' new ‘Uncharted’ video: watch here!

Article // March 02, 2011
Rob Pattinson tackles alligator, talks Charlie Sheen in 'Vanity Fair' cover story: 'I like crazy people'

Article // March 01, 2011
Dancing Thom Yorke meme meets Lady Gaga, Guns N' Roses, 'Black Swan': Which is your favorite?

Article // February 21, 2011
Kanye West abducts Katy Perry on singer's new single, 'E.T'

Article // February 16, 2011
Jason Segel and Paul Rudd still love Rush, man

Article // January 31, 2011
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly remake David Bowie and Bing Crosby's 'Little Drummer Boy' duet

Article // December 14, 2010
Watch Jason Alexander, Glenn Close, and more random celebs sing 'Let It Be'

Article // December 06, 2010
Eminem and Nicki Minaj team up for 'Roman's Revenge': Listen here!

Article // November 01, 2010
Michael Bublé goes full-on Bieber in new 'Hollywood' video: Watch it here

Article // September 27, 2010
Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J play new Halo game, act like children

Article // September 15, 2010
