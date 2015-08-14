Straight Outta Compton

2015 movie

Most Recent

Academy's Board of Governors will meet next week to discuss diversity issues

Academy's Board of Governors will meet next week to discuss diversity issues

'Who knows what will come up,' said one board member
Read More
Oscar voters offer theories on 'Straight Outta Compton' best picture snub

Oscars: Straight Outta Compton best picture snub discussed by voters

We ask Academy voters why they think it didn't make the cut
Read More
'Straight Outta Compton' producer: lack of Oscar diversity 'embarrassing'

Straight Outta Compton producer calls lack of Oscar diversity embarrassing

Read More
Ice Cube responds to 'Straight Outta Compton' Oscar snub

Oscars 2016: Ice Cube responds to 'Straight Outta Compton' snub

Read More
'Straight Outta Compton' star O'Shea Jackson Jr. calls for more 'stories of triumph'

VH1 Big in 2015: O'Shea Jackson Jr. calls for more 'stories of triumph'

'We’ll make it through and we’ll get to something better,' said the 'Straight Outta Compton' star at VH1 Big in 2015 With Entertainment Weekly
Read More
Proof Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson Jr. were #FamilyGoals in 2015

Proof Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson Jr. were #FamilyGoals in 2015

Tune in to VH1 on Dec. 7 at 9/8c to see VH1 Big in 2015 With Entertainment Weekly
Read More

More Straight Outta Compton

'Straight Outta Compton' star O'Shea Jackson on the film's Oscar potential

'Straight Outta Compton' star O'Shea Jackson on the film's Oscar potential

'The most beautiful part about that, to me at least, is we didn't have to have shackles on our feet,' said Jackson during VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly
Read More
'Straight Outta Compton': Dr. Dre shows Corey Hawkins how to DJ

Dr. Dre shows Corey Hawkins how to DJ in this exclusive 'Straight Outta Compton' featurette

Read More
EW VIDEO: The best advice Ice Cube ever gave his son

Straight Outta Compton: O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks big year

Read More
Dr. Dre, Ice Cube sued by former N.W.A manager for defamation

Straight Outta Compton: Dr. Dre, Ice Cube sued by N.W.A manager Jerry Heller for defamation

Read More
Box office preview: Sleepy Labor Day to quietly close out the summer

Box office preview: 'Transporter: Refueled,' 'A Walk in the Woods'

Read More
Faith-based drama in tight race with 'Straight Outta Compton' at box office

War Room tops Straight Outta Compton during Friday box office

Read More

How Straight Outta Compton became the season's surprise hit

All Straight Outta Compton

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is ready to make a name for himself with 'Straight Outta Compton'

Straight Outta Compton star O'Shea Jackson Jr. is ready to make a name for himself

Article // August 14, 2015
Read More
How well do you know N.W.A.'s 'Straight Outta Compton' lyrics?

How well do you know N.W.A.'s 'Straight Outta Compton' lyrics?

Article // March 11, 2017
Read More
Oprah asks DuVernay if she’s seen 'powerful' 'Straight Outta Compton'

Oprah and Ava DuVernay tweet about 'Straight Outta Compton'

Article // August 09, 2015
Read More
See N.W.A record 'F--- Tha Police' in 'Straight Outta Compton'

'Straight Outta Compton': N.W.A records 'F--- Tha Police' in exclusive clip

Article // August 07, 2015
Read More
'Straight Outta Compton': EW Review

Straight Outta Compton: EW Review

Article // August 05, 2015
Read More
Director talks about Dr. Dre on the set of 'Straight Outta Compton'

Dr. Dre on Straight Outta Compton

Article // July 31, 2015
Read More
How Ice Cube's son really got his breakout role in 'Straight Outta Compton'

Straight Outta Compton F. Gary Gray interview

Article // July 31, 2015
Read More
Ice Cube says Dr. Dre is dropping a new album on Aug. 1

Dr. Dre album on Aug. 1? Ice Cube says Straight Outta Compton-inspired record will arrive soon

Article // July 29, 2015
Read More
Marcc Rose to play Tupac in 'Straight Outta Compton'

Marcc Rose to play Tupac in 'Straight Outta Compton'

Article // June 18, 2015
Read More
MC Ren is very mad he isn't in 'Straight Outta Compton' trailers

Straight Outta Compton: N.W.A's MC Ren upset he's not in trailers

Article // June 10, 2015
Read More
'Straight Outta Compton': EW preview

'Straight Outta Compton': EW preview

Article // April 09, 2015
Read More
Casting Net: N.W.A biopic 'Straight Outta Compton' completes casting

Casting Net: N.W.A biopic 'Straight Outta Compton' completes casting

Article // July 29, 2014
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com