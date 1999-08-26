Kevin Bacon: The Sixth Sense 'completely f----d' release of Stir of Echoes
Star, director David Koepp also break down the film's iconic tooth-pulling sceneRead More
''Action'' suffers in the ratings despite being a critical fave
But star Illeana Douglas says that the small screen is where the true spirit of indie film livesRead More
A blockbuster writer gets his chance to direct in ''Stir of Echoes''
The wordsmith behind ''Jurassic Park'' and ''Mission: Impossible'' says he loves being in charge for a changeRead More
Reel World
This week in HollywoodRead More