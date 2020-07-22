'State of Affairs' finale recap: 'Deadcheck'
Charlie is on a mission to finish what she started, everyone is ditching President Payton, and Team Briefers finally has something to celebrate.Read More
'State of Affairs' recap: 'Here and Now'
The mission to kill Hakam and Fatah is a go, Charlie desperately tries to save Nick, and Kurt has a few more secrets up his sleeve.Read More
'State of Affairs' recap: 'The Faithful'
Charlie and Lucas chase an escaped Ar Rissalah prisoner, President Payton makes a questionable decision, and Nick closes in on Hakam.Read More
State of Affairs recap: 'The War at Home'
President Payton has a plan to get everyone off of her back, Nick is being hunted in the jungle, and Kurt tries to adjust to life on the outside.Read More