State of Affairs

Katherine Heigl makes a return to prime time in this NBC political/espionage thriller.

Most Recent

'State of Affairs' finale recap: 'Deadcheck'

'State of Affairs' finale recap: 'Deadcheck'

Charlie is on a mission to finish what she started, everyone is ditching President Payton, and Team Briefers finally has something to celebrate.
Read More
'State of Affairs': About that cliffhanger...

'State of Affairs' season to end with a cliffhanger

Read More
Primetime Politics: Constance Payton joins EW's presidential election

Primetime Politics: Constance Payton joins EW's presidential election

Read More
'State of Affairs' recap: 'Here and Now'

'State of Affairs' recap: 'Here and Now'

The mission to kill Hakam and Fatah is a go, Charlie desperately tries to save Nick, and Kurt has a few more secrets up his sleeve.
Read More
'State of Affairs' recap: 'The Faithful'

'State of Affairs' recap: 'The Faithful'

Charlie and Lucas chase an escaped Ar Rissalah prisoner, President Payton makes a questionable decision, and Nick closes in on Hakam.
Read More
State of Affairs recap: 'The War at Home'

State of Affairs recap: 'The War at Home'

President Payton has a plan to get everyone off of her back, Nick is being hunted in the jungle, and Kurt tries to adjust to life on the outside.
Read More

More State of Affairs

State of Affairs recap: 'Cry Havoc'

State of Affairs recap: 'Cry Havoc'

Director Navarro is in danger, Nick makes major headway with Fatah, and Charlie discovers who the mole on her team is.
Read More
State of Affairs recap: 'Ghosts'

State of Affairs recap: 'Ghosts'

Jack Dawkins is in danger, Nick reveals a hidden talent, and Charlie works her way back into the President's inner circle.
Read More
State of Affairs recap: 'Bellerophon'

State of Affairs recap: 'Bellerophon'

Read More
State of Affairs recap: 'Masquerade'

State of Affairs recap: 'Masquerade'

Read More
State of Affairs recap: 'Ar Rissalah'

State of Affairs recap: 'Ar Rissalah'

Read More
State of Affairs recap: 'Bang, Bang'

State of Affairs recap: 'Bang, Bang'

Read More

State of Affairs recap: 'Half the Sky'

A terrorist organization in Nigeria kidnaps bus full of girls. Charlie responds.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com