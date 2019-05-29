Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
Home
Star Wars
Star Wars
Star Wars
Mark Hamill wanted Luke to turn to the dark side in 'Return of the Jedi'
Mark Hamill wanted Luke to turn to the dark side in
Return of the Jedi
Read More
Next
Watch Daisy Ridley read 'Star Wars' book to thank 'everyone out on the front lines' of the pandemic
Watch Daisy Ridley read
Star Wars
book to thank 'everyone out on the front lines' of the pandemic
Read More
Next
'Supernatural' creator freaks out after Mark Hamill tweets about his 'cameo'
Supernatural
creator freaks out after Mark Hamill tweets about his 'cameo'
Read More
Next
First female 'Star Wars' director Victoria Mahoney reveals how Ava DuVernay helped get her the job
First female
Star Wars
director Victoria Mahoney reveals how Ava DuVernay helped her get the job
Read More
Next
'The Mandalorian' has a coffee cup-style goof in episode 4
The Mandalorian
has a coffee cup-style goof in episode 4
Read More
Next
Oscar Isaac remembers Anthony Daniels' emotional last day on 'The Rise of Skywalker' set
Oscar Isaac remembers Anthony Daniels' emotional last day on
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
set
Read More
Next
More Star Wars
Billie Lourd reflects on mom Carrie Fisher and her 'Star Wars' legacy in emotional essay
Billie Lourd reflects on mom Carrie Fisher and her
Star Wars
legacy in emotional essay
Read More
Next
'Game of Thrones' showrunners exit next 'Star Wars' trilogy
Game of Thrones
showrunners exit next
Star Wars
trilogy
Read More
Next
Disney releases new photos for 'Star Wars' hotel
Disney releases new photos for immersive
Star Wars
hotel
Read More
Next
Disney's 'Rogue One' prequel series to start production next year
Disney's
Rogue One
prequel series to start production next year
Read More
Next
Disney confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reveals new details
Disney confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reveals new details
Read More
Next
Watch Mark Hamill's 'Star Wars' screen test with Harrison Ford: '1st day I ever met him'
Watch Mark Hamill's
Star Wars
screen test with Harrison Ford: '1st day I ever met him'
Read More
Next
Riz Ahmed says he missed Chicago's
Star Wars
Celebration after he was stopped by Homeland Security
Previous
Star Wars
star Keri Russell says
Rise of Skywalker
script made her cry
Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian and Han Solo stars open Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Ahsoka Tano slash-fights Darth Maul as
The Clone Wars
returns
The Mandalorian
is described as Clint Eastwood in
Star Wars
Watch the trailer for the game
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Next
All Star Wars
Take EW's epic tour of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks
Take EW's epic tour of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks
Movies
//
May 29, 2019
Read More
Next
'Star Wars: Resistance' season finale: Showrunners discuss Tam Ryvora's fateful choice
Star Wars: Resistance
creators discuss Tam's fateful choice in season finale
TV
//
March 18, 2019
Read More
Next
Get ready — new 'Star Wars' toys are coming on Triple Force Friday
Get ready — new
Star Wars
toys are coming on Triple Force Friday
Movies
//
February 15, 2019
Read More
Next
Open-world 'Star Wars' game reportedly scrapped, EA Games responds
Open-world
Star Wars
game reportedly scrapped, EA Games responds
Gaming
//
January 16, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Mandalorian' set photo reveals 'Empire Strikes Back' assassin droid
The Mandalorian
set photo reveals
Empire Strikes Back
assassin droid
TV
//
December 27, 2018
Read More
Next
George Lucas tops Forbes' list of the wealthiest celebrities in America
Star Wars
creator George Lucas tops Forbes' list of the wealthiest celebrities in America
Movies
//
December 19, 2018
Read More
Next
VIDEO: Watch a clip of the Millennium Falcon ride at Disney's
Star Wars
theme park
VIDEO: Watch a clip of the
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
ride at Disney's
Star Wars
theme park
Movies
//
November 17, 2018
Read More
Next
VIDEO: Watch a clip from the
Star Wars
theme park ride
Rise of the Resistance
VIDEO: Watch a clip from the
Star Wars
theme park ride
Rise of the Resistance
Movies
//
November 17, 2018
Read More
Next
'Women of the Galaxy' explores 75 inspiring (and villainous) female
Star Wars
characters
Women of the Galaxy
explores 75 inspiring (and villainous) female
Star Wars
characters
Books
//
November 12, 2018
Read More
Next
Star Wars TV series with Diego Luna as his 'Rogue One' character in the works
Diego Luna reprising
Rogue One
character for a new
Star Wars
TV series
TV
//
November 30, 2018
Read More
Next
Disney CEO Bob Iger says there will be a 'slowdown' in 'Star Wars' movies
Disney CEO Bob Iger says there will be a 'slowdown' in
Star Wars
movies
Movies
//
September 20, 2018
Read More
Next
