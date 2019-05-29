Star Wars

Mark Hamill wanted Luke to turn to the dark side in Return of the Jedi

Watch Daisy Ridley read Star Wars book to thank 'everyone out on the front lines' of the pandemic

Supernatural creator freaks out after Mark Hamill tweets about his 'cameo'

First female Star Wars director Victoria Mahoney reveals how Ava DuVernay helped her get the job

The Mandalorian has a coffee cup-style goof in episode 4

Oscar Isaac remembers Anthony Daniels' emotional last day on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set

Billie Lourd reflects on mom Carrie Fisher and her Star Wars legacy in emotional essay

Game of Thrones showrunners exit next Star Wars trilogy

Disney releases new photos for immersive Star Wars hotel

Disney's Rogue One prequel series to start production next year

Disney confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reveals new details

Watch Mark Hamill's Star Wars screen test with Harrison Ford: '1st day I ever met him'

Riz Ahmed says he missed Chicago's Star Wars Celebration after he was stopped by Homeland Security

Take EW's epic tour of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks

Movies // May 29, 2019
Star Wars: Resistance creators discuss Tam's fateful choice in season finale

TV // March 18, 2019
Get ready — new Star Wars toys are coming on Triple Force Friday

Movies // February 15, 2019
Open-world Star Wars game reportedly scrapped, EA Games responds

Gaming // January 16, 2019
The Mandalorian set photo reveals Empire Strikes Back assassin droid

TV // December 27, 2018
Star Wars creator George Lucas tops Forbes' list of the wealthiest celebrities in America

Movies // December 19, 2018
VIDEO: Watch a clip of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride at Disney's Star Wars theme park

Movies // November 17, 2018
VIDEO: Watch a clip from the Star Wars theme park ride Rise of the Resistance

Movies // November 17, 2018
Women of the Galaxy explores 75 inspiring (and villainous) female Star Wars characters

Books // November 12, 2018
Diego Luna reprising Rogue One character for a new Star Wars TV series

TV // November 30, 2018
Disney CEO Bob Iger says there will be a 'slowdown' in Star Wars movies

Movies // September 20, 2018
