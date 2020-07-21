Star Wars: Clone Wars

Most Recent

Lost 'Star Wars' Episodes Find New Home

Lost 'Star Wars' Episodes Find New Home

The animated series comes to Netflix
Read More
In defense of the animated 'Star Wars' chapter

In defense of the animated 'Star Wars' chapter

Jeff Jensen explains the importance of ''The Clone Wars''
Read More
George Lucas' 'Star Wars' plan

George Lucas' 'Star Wars' plan

The Jedi master on ''Clone Wars,'' the live-action TV series, and 3-D -- plus, some Indy dish
Read More
Lucas plans a second ''Clone Wars'' cartoon

Lucas plans a second ''Clone Wars'' cartoon

General Grievous, the villain of the upcoming ''Star Wars: Episode III,'' will feature strongly in the five 12-minute episodes
Read More
Get your first look at ''Star Wars: Clone Wars''

Get your first look at ''Star Wars: Clone Wars''

New animated shorts lead up to Episode III, three minutes at a time
Read More
Here's the latest ''Star Wars'' news

Here's the latest ''Star Wars'' news

Cartoon Network plans ''Clone Wars'' shorts, Lucas lets fans design a droid, and Jackson dies memorably
Read More

More Star Wars: Clone Wars

Star Wars: Episode 'Toon

Star Wars: Episode 'Toon

Read More
''Star Wars'' cartoons coming this fall

''Star Wars'' cartoons coming this fall

A series of shorts on the Cartoon Network will detail the Clone Wars
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com