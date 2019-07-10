Top Navigation
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Picard
Most Recent
Sir Patrick Stewart is reading us sweet Shakespeare sonnets during social distancing
Sir Patrick Stewart is reading sweet Shakespeare sonnets during social distancing
Read More
Next
All episodes of 'Star Trek: Picard' are now free to non-subscribers
All episodes of
Star Trek: Picard
are now free to non-subscribers
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Picard' recap: To thine own self be true
Star Trek: Picard
recap: To thine own self be true
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Picard' recap: Making Amends, and Reuniting with Old Friends
Star Trek: Picard
recap: Making amends, and reuniting with old friends
Read More
Next
Read an excerpt from the 'Star Trek: Picard' tie-in novel 'The Last Best Hope'
Read an excerpt from the
Star Trek: Picard
tie-in novel
The Last Best Hope
The book is set in the world of the CBS All Access series — and introduces some key characters.
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Picard': Assembling a crew
Star Trek: Picard
: Assembling a crew
Read More
Next
More Star Trek: Picard
'Star Trek: Picard' recap: A new mission begins
Star Trek: Picard
recap: A new mission begins
Read More
Next
You can now watch the 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere for free
You can now watch the
Star Trek: Picard
premiere for free
Read More
Next
'Star Trek: Picard' premiere recap: The past, reborn
Star Trek: Picard
premiere recap: The past, reborn
Read More
Next
Can 'Star Trek: Picard' recover from its bafflingly bad premiere?
Can
Star Trek: Picard
recover from its bafflingly bad premiere?
Read More
Next
Watch Whoopi Goldberg lose it as Patrick Stewart asks her to join 'Star Trek: Picard' season 2
Watch Whoopi Goldberg lose it as Patrick Stewart asks her to join
Star Trek: Picard
season 2
Read More
Next
Patrick Stewart on how 'Star Trek: Picard' strives to avoid fan service
Patrick Stewart on how
Star Trek: Picard
strives to avoid fan service
Read More
Next
Star Trek: Picard
second trailer shows Will Riker's return
Previous
Patrick Stewart almost said no to
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Picard
first full trailer reveals Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, and more alums returning
Picard's dog's name in
Star Trek
spin-off is confirmed, and it's perfect
Star Trek: Picard
producer reveals 7 new details about series
Star Trek: Picard
reveals new poster, Starfleet space dog
Next
All Star Trek: Picard
'Star Trek: Picard' first teaser trailer released
Star Trek: Picard
first teaser trailer released
TV
//
July 10, 2019
Read More
Next
Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones join Patrick Stewart on new 'Star Trek' show
Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones join Patrick Stewart on new
Star Trek
show
TV
//
July 10, 2019
Read More
Next
'Star Trek' producer explains how Picard spin-off will be 'extremely different'
Star Trek
producer explains how Picard spin-off will be 'extremely different'
TV
//
July 10, 2019
Read More
Next
Watch Patrick Stewart shock Star Trek fans with surprise reveal of new series
Watch Patrick Stewart shock Star Trek fans with surprise reveal of new series
TV
//
July 10, 2019
Read More
Next
Patrick Stewart to star in new Star Trek TV series
Patrick Stewart to star in new Star Trek TV series
TV
//
July 10, 2019
Read More
Next
